Funke Akindele responds to fan's criticism of "Jenifa's Diary"

The 10th season of Funke Akindele's "Jenifa's Dairy' is set to debut on Sceneone TV and the actress took to social media to promote the season.

A follower, who is obviously not a fan of the award-winning TV series asked the filmmaker to give him something new, as he was tired of the series.

Akindele had a response different from the popular "go and shoot your own." She simply told the fan to stop watching the series.

This isn't the first time the actress is handling critics on social media. In June, a follower had asked the actress why the character Jenifa is yet to start speaking good English.

The actress said, "that's her trademark. By now Mr Bean suppose dey talk."

The 10th season of "Jenifa's Diary" will debut on August 6, 2017, with old and new characters including Bolanle Ninalowo, Denrele Edun, Soma, Lolo 1 and Gbenro Ajibade.

"Jenifa's Diary," which can be called the most successful franchise in Nollywood stars her as Suliat a.k.a Jenifa, a secondary school dropout who lives in a backwater town called Aiyetoro.

The character is popular for her smattering English and outlandish behaviour.

Akindele currently oversees two shows - she is the producer and star of "Jenifa's Diary" and the recently released music-oriented series, "Industreet," directed by her husband Abdul Rasheed Bello.