Home > Movies >

Funke Akindele responds to fan's criticism of "Jenifa's Diary"

"Jenifa's Diary" Funke Akindele responds to fan's criticism of TV show on Twitter

Do you think it's time for "Jenifa's Diary" to end? A fan thought so and Funke Akindele had a response for him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jenifa's Diary season 10 poster play

Jenifa's Diary season 10 poster

(Instagram/FunkeAkindele )

Mike Ezuruonye "Brother Jekwu" actor shares his 5 favourite Nollywood movies of the last 10 years
Linda Ejiofor Actress reveals other "Tinsel" character she would have loved to play
Isoken A funny male perspective on Nollywood's new hit movie
Motion Pictures with Chidumga How AY Makun is outdoing Nollywood
Funke Akindele Actress is an unrivaled A-List Nollywood star
Pulse Series Review Funke Akindele's "Industreet" is an honest depiction of the Nigerian music industry
#ThrowbackThursday 7 greatest classic Nollywood comedy movies of all time
"Jenifer's Diary" 12 things Juliana Olayode said about exit from "Jenifa's Diary," relationship with Funke Akindele
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 2 episode 9: "Travels"
Pulse Opinion FG's plan to grant movie producers tax break isn't achievable, yet
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 10th season of Funke Akindele's "Jenifa's Dairy' is set to debut on Sceneone TV and the actress took to social media to promote the season.

A follower, who is obviously not a fan of the award-winning TV series asked the filmmaker to give him something new, as he was tired of the series. 

play

Akindele had a response different from the popular "go and shoot your own." She simply told the fan to stop watching the series.

This isn't the first time the actress is handling critics on social media. In June, a follower had asked the actress why the character Jenifa is yet to start speaking good English.

The actress said, "that's her trademark. By now Mr Bean suppose dey talk."

play

The 10th season of "Jenifa's Diary" will debut on August 6, 2017, with old and new characters including Bolanle Ninalowo, Denrele Edun, Soma, Lolo 1 and Gbenro Ajibade.

play "Jenifa's Diary" is the biggest franchise in Nollywood

"Jenifa's Diary," which can be called the most successful franchise in Nollywood stars her as Suliat a.k.a Jenifa, a secondary school dropout who lives in a backwater town called Aiyetoro.

The character is popular for her smattering English and outlandish behaviour.

Funke Akindele play

Funke Akindele

(Instagram )

Akindele currently oversees two shows - she is the producer and star of "Jenifa's Diary" and the recently released music-oriented series, "Industreet," directed by her husband Abdul Rasheed Bello.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Mike Ezuruonye "Brother Jekwu" actor shares his 5 favourite Nollywood...bullet
2 "Game of Thrones" Here's what to expect from season 7, episode 4bullet
3 Pulse Movie Review Frank Donga shines as Hakkunde impresses with...bullet

Movies

Banana Island Ghost poster
"Banana Island Ghost" 5 reasons why you should see comedy movie
Lai Mohammed
Pulse Opinion FG's plan to grant movie producers tax break isn't achievable, yet
Kemi Adetiba
Kemi Adetiba Filmmaker believes she will win an Oscar very soon
Lai Mohammed
Nollywood Nigerian government grants tax break to movie producers