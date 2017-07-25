AY Makun's "A Trip to Jamaica" won best best writer and best comedy movie. Check out full list of Golden Movie Awards Africa 2017 winners.
OC Ukeje won the Golden Actor in a drama for his role in "Catch.er," Wale Ojo won the Golden supporting actor for his role in "Ayamma" and Toka MacBaror won the Golden director and movie for "Lotanna."
The third annual edition which was hosted by Nigerian comedian AY and actress Osas Ajibade, also saw Makun win the best writer and best comedy movie for "A Trip to Jamaica."
See the complete list of winners at the Golden Movie Awards Africa 2017 below:
Lirotha McDonald (Samba)
Ade Kelly (Samba)
Dan Davies (A Trip To Jamaica)
Roselyn Ngissah (Amakye & Dede)
O.C. Ukeje (Catch. ER)
Kalsoume Sinare (Sala)
Wale Ojo (Ayama)
Emman Sinare (Sala)
Lirotha McDonald (Samba)
Ade Kelly (Samba)
Hauwa Alhahbura (3 Is A Crowd)
Emman Sinare (Sala)
A Trip To Jamaica
Lotanna
Samba
Bitter Sweet Wine
Daggers of Life
Sala
Lotanna
Ayo Makun (A Trip To Jamaica)
Kobi Rana (Sala)
Toka MacBaror (Lotanna)
Toka MacBaror (Lotanna)
Laurenne Abdullah & Peter Sedufia (Keteke)
Toka MacBaror (Lotanna)
Lotanna
Sandra & Hakim (Slow Country)
Madam Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono)