Full list of Golden Movie Awards Africa 2017 winners

Golden Movie Awards Africa 2017 OC Ukeje, "Ayamma," AY Makun among winners

AY Makun's "A Trip to Jamaica" won best best writer and best comedy movie. Check out full list of Golden Movie Awards Africa 2017 winners.

AY MAkun won the Golden Movie Awards Best writer for his comedy movie "A Trip to Jamaica" play

AY MAkun won the Golden Movie Awards Best writer for his comedy movie "A Trip to Jamaica"

The 2017 Golden Movie Awards Africa held on Saturday, July 22, at the plush Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

OC Ukeje won the Golden Actor in a drama for his role in "Catch.er," Wale Ojo won the Golden supporting actor for his role in "Ayamma" and Toka MacBaror won the Golden director and movie for "Lotanna."

play

 

The third annual edition which was hosted by Nigerian comedian AY and actress Osas Ajibade, also saw Makun win the best writer and best comedy movie for "A Trip to Jamaica."

See the complete list of winners at the Golden Movie Awards Africa 2017 below:

Golden Actor (Comedy)

Lirotha McDonald (Samba)

Golden Actress (Comedy)

Ade Kelly (Samba)

Golden Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Dan Davies (A Trip To Jamaica)

Golden Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Roselyn Ngissah (Amakye & Dede)

Golden Actor (Drama)

O.C. Ukeje (Catch. ER)

Golden Actress (Drama)

Kalsoume Sinare (Sala)

Golden Supporting Actor (Drama)

Wale Ojo (Ayama)

Golden Supporting Actress (Drama)

Emman Sinare (Sala)

Golden Actor (Series)

Lirotha McDonald (Samba)

Golden Actress (Series)

Ade Kelly (Samba)

Golden Most Promising Actor/Actress

Hauwa Alhahbura (3 Is A Crowd)

Golden Discovery Actor/Actress

Emman Sinare (Sala)

Golden Movie (Comedy)

A Trip To Jamaica

Golden Movie

Lotanna

Golden TV Series

Samba

Golden Short Film

Bitter Sweet Wine

Golden Indigenous

Daggers of Life

Golden Story (Drama)

Sala

Golden Sound

Lotanna

Golden Writer (Comedy)

Ayo Makun (A Trip To Jamaica)

Golden Writer (Drama)

Kobi Rana (Sala)

Golden Art Director

Toka MacBaror (Lotanna)

Golden Director

Toka MacBaror (Lotanna)

Golden Editor

Laurenne Abdullah & Peter Sedufia (Keteke)

Golden Cinematography

Toka MacBaror (Lotanna)

Golden Costumier

Lotanna

Golden Make-up Artist

Sandra & Hakim (Slow Country)

Golden Honourary Award

Madam Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono)

