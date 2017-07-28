Check out reactions to "Fifty The Series" premiere on EbonyLife TV

"Fifty The Series" officially kicked off on Thursday, July 27, 2017, with a wedding, an unexpected altercation and an accident.

In the first episode, Tola and Maria got into a fight during Lizzy's wedding to Francis, played by newcomer Chris Attoh.

Jamal also has a new love interest, Adesuwa, a journalist played by Linda Osifo. The character Kate, which was played by Nse Ikpe-Etim is played by Keira Hewatch in the series.

The episode ended with Sade being involved in an auto crash.

Fans were quick to jump on Twitter to collectively share their thoughts. Check out Twitter reactions to the small screen adaptation of the 2015 movie, "Fifty."

So excited for dis #FiftyTheSeries.@EbonyLife_TV....@winnie_wesley get in here boo,dis series is ministering to the clan oh..... — farida nasamu (@rida234) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@IretiolaDoyle Yoruba in #Fifty made me laugh and that's all I look forward to in #FiftytheSeries. Some posh Yoruba she keeps dishing out — Posh (@haykyns) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Why is nse ikem etim missing in the #FiftyTheSeries ?? — YORUBA MAN (@OlanrewajuBR) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Okay I really do not like Maria, but I think Tola is over reacting #FiftyTheSeries @EbonyLife_TV — HER (@_seyi__) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@EbonyLife_TV Dakore is WorldClass Abeg..ah han..all that foineness and talent in one person #FiftyTheSeries — Olufunmi A-Josh (@olufunmijay) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Premiere of #FiftytheSeries is lit!! @EbonyLife_TV Good one. But please don't end this like DHWA that never had a second season & didn't end — Posh (@haykyns) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I was working with my eyes still on the TV sure I could not afford to miss #fiftytheseries — Orítsélàjú (@LajuKelvin) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The episodes are too short 🤦 #fiftytheseries — You (@TinnetGwadah) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@MoAbudu @EbonyLife_TV Now that we have #fiftytheseries, please when are we having son of the caliphate back ooo — Henry C.OBUNE (@HENRYobune) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@EbonyLife_TV and @MoAbudu never disappoint. I saw #FiftyTheMovie in cinema & now #FiftyTheSeries I wish @NseIkpeEtim was still in the cast — 'Nifemi (@nifeakinyemi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I dunno about y'all o..but #FiftyTheSeries had a slow start😒 My patience level is already dwindling @EbonyLife_TV — Harmony Levin (@Mactorrr) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

