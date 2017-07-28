Check out reactions to "Fifty The Series" premiere on EbonyLife TV

"Fifty The Series" kicked off with a wedding, an altercation and an accident. Check out Twitter reactions.
In the first episode, Tola and Maria got into a fight during Lizzy's wedding to Francis, played by newcomer Chris Attoh.
Jamal also has a new love interest, Adesuwa, a journalist played by Linda Osifo. The character Kate, which was played by Nse Ikpe-Etim is played by Keira Hewatch in the series.
The episode ended with Sade being involved in an auto crash.
Fans were quick to jump on Twitter to collectively share their thoughts. Check out Twitter reactions to the small screen adaptation of the 2015 movie, "Fifty."
Did you see the premiere? Share your thoughts in comment section.