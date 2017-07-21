Home > Movies >

Everything we know about "Skinny Girl in Transit" season 4

"Skinny Girl in Transit" Season 4 of web series to feature new cast members

The 3rd season of "Skinny Girl in Transit" had viewers thinking they had seen the end, but new on-set photos have confirmed a 4th season and new cast members.

Skinny Girl in Transit play

Skinny Girl in Transit

Ayoola who plays Mide on "Skinny Girl in Transit" hinted a fourth season during an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria.

While the third season finale of the series had viewers thinking they had seen the end of Mide and Tiwa's relationship, new on-set photos have confirmed a fourth season and new cast additions.

The season will return with old cast including Timini Egbuson, Ngozi Nwosu, Abimbola Craig, Ayoola,  Bisola Aiyeola and Sharon Ooja.

Beverly Naya and Clint of the DNA Twins were spotted on set of the upcoming season. However, there has been no details on their roles.

"Skinny Girl in  Transit" is a web series that tells the story of a young Nigerian woman, Tiwa, who is under pressure from her mother to lose weight and find a husband.

The third season came to an end with a romantic moment between Tiwa and Mide, who confessed and accepted their feelings for each other.

What would you love to see in the upcoming season of "Skinny Girl in Transit?"

