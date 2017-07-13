Home > Movies >

EMMY 2017 :  Viola Davis, "Westworld," "House of Cards" among nominees

"House of Cards," "Westworld," "This is Us," "Stranger Things," "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Better Call Saul" have been nominated for EMMY 2017 Best Drama Series.

(YouTube/Xbox)

The 2017 Emmy Awards nominees were announced on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

The nominations announcement was hosted by "Veep" star Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.’s Shemar Moore at the Wolf Theater.

Viola Davis on "How to Get Away With Murder." play

Viola Davis on "How to Get Away With Murder."

(ABC/Mitch Haaseth)

 

Check out full list of nominees;

Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
House of Cards

Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep

Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores on HBO's "Westworld." play

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores on HBO's "Westworld."

("Westworld"/HBO)

 

Drama Actress
Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Anthony Hopkins (“West
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)
Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Comedy Actress
Pamela Adlon
Jane Fonda
Allison Janney
Ellie Kemper
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lily Tomlin

Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson
Aziz Ansari
Zach Galifianakis
Donald Glover
William H. Macy
Jeffrey Tambor

Limited Series Actress
Carrie Coon
Felicity Huffman
Nicole Kidman
Jessica Lange
Susan Sarandon
Reese Witherspoon

Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Television Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)
The Wizard Of Lies

Variety Sketch Series
Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Shows

Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are

The 2017 Emmys will be hosted by Stephen Colbert on September 17, 2017.

