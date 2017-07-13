24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2017 Emmy Awards nominees were announced on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

The nominations announcement was hosted by "Veep" star Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.’s Shemar Moore at the Wolf Theater.

Check out full list of nominees;

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

House of Cards

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius

Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“West

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon

Jane Fonda

Allison Janney

Ellie Kemper

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Tracee Ellis Ross

Lily Tomlin

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson

Aziz Ansari

Zach Galifianakis

Donald Glover

William H. Macy

Jeffrey Tambor

Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon

Felicity Huffman

Nicole Kidman

Jessica Lange

Susan Sarandon

Reese Witherspoon

Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)

The Wizard Of Lies

Variety Sketch Series

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Shows

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are

The 2017 Emmys will be hosted by Stephen Colbert on September 17, 2017.