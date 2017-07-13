"House of Cards," "Westworld," "This is Us," "Stranger Things," "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Better Call Saul" have been nominated for EMMY 2017 Best Drama Series.
The nominations announcement was hosted by "Veep" star Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.’s Shemar Moore at the Wolf Theater.
Check out full list of nominees;
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
House of Cards
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Drama Actress
Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)
Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Anthony Hopkins (“West
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)
Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)
Comedy Actress
Pamela Adlon
Jane Fonda
Allison Janney
Ellie Kemper
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lily Tomlin
Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson
Aziz Ansari
Zach Galifianakis
Donald Glover
William H. Macy
Jeffrey Tambor
Limited Series Actress
Carrie Coon
Felicity Huffman
Nicole Kidman
Jessica Lange
Susan Sarandon
Reese Witherspoon
Limited Series Actor
Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)
Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)
Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)
Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)
John Turturro (“The Night Of”)
Reality Competition
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Television Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)
The Wizard Of Lies
Variety Sketch Series
Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Shows
Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are
The 2017 Emmys will be hosted by Stephen Colbert on September 17, 2017.