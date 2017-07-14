Home > Movies >

Emilia Clarke thanked showrunners for this particular 'brilliant' sex scene

Emilia Clarke thanked showrunners for this particular 'brilliant' sex scene

Emilia Clarke reveals the one 'brilliant' sex scene she thanked "Game of Thrones" creators for.

  • Published:
Daenerys and Daario Naharis play

Daenerys and Daario Naharis

(HBO)

"Game of Thrones" The 8th season of show may be delayed
Sophie Turner Actress says she learned about sex from "Game of Thrones"
“Game of Thrones” House of Stark discuss who they think should sit on the Iron Throne
"Game of Thrones" It's official: Final season is just 6 episodes
"Game of Thrones" The Starks reunite in new 'GOT' photos
"Game of Thrones" Season 7 finale will be the longest episode ever
"Game Of Thrones" Season 7 trailer promises death and mayhem [Video]
"Game of Thrones" 10 things we learned from "GOT" trailer
"Game of Thrones" Season 7 to feature a villain worse than Ramsay Bolton
"Game of Thrones" 5 things we want to see in season 7
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"Game of Thrones" is a show  that's popular for its numerous sex scenes and Emilia Clarke's Daenerys is one character who has had quite a number of nude scenes.

The actress who has received backlash from viewers for her sexual prowess on the show recently spoke to ELLE about her favourite sex scene.

According to the actress, she specifically thanked the showrunners for the scene which she described as 'brilliant.'

play

 

“It’s brilliant,” said Clarke. “I actually went up to the co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss and thanked them. I was like, ‘That’s a scene I’ve been waiting for!’ Because I get a lot of crap for having done nudes scenes and sex scenes.

"That, in itself, is so anti-feminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That’s upsetting. So it’s kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, ‘There you go!.’

play

The sex scene happened in season 4 with Michiel Huisman’s Daario Naharis. In the scene, Daenerys ordered Daario Naharis, who braged that he was only good at two things - “war and women” - to take his clothes off.

play

In the interview, Clarke also revealed that she has sleepless nights worrying about messing up the upcoming final seasons of the HBO show.

“Oh, you’re gonna mess it up. It’s the last season, and it’s going to go wrong,” said Clarke.

But her co-stars are always there to reassure her. “My mates are like, ‘It’s you — you and Daenerys are one and the same now. You need to trust your instincts," she added.

"Game of Thrones" returns for its seventh season on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Actress shares 3 reasons why producers avoid sex...bullet
2 "Muna" 5 things you should know about movie featuring Adesua Etomibullet
3 "Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade talks about chemistry with Wale Ojo and...bullet

Movies

Bollywood actor Siddharth Kannan hosted the IIFA "Stomp" event in Times Square
Bollywood Indian film kicks off New York awards extravaganza
Ramsey Nouah and Okawa Shaznay on set of Frank Rajah's new movie "Soul Tie"
"Soul Tie" Frank Rajah Arase explains what makes 2-cast period dramedy different
Episode one of Dream Chasers, a reality series from Royal Arts Academy
"Dream Chasers" Watch episode 1 of Royal Arts Academy's reality TV series
Spider-Man Homecoming
Showing At The Cinemas "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Picture Perfect," "War for the Planet of the Apes"