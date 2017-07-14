Emilia Clarke reveals the one 'brilliant' sex scene she thanked "Game of Thrones" creators for.

"Game of Thrones" is a show that's popular for its numerous sex scenes and Emilia Clarke's Daenerys is one character who has had quite a number of nude scenes.

The actress who has received backlash from viewers for her sexual prowess on the show recently spoke to ELLE about her favourite sex scene.

According to the actress, she specifically thanked the showrunners for the scene which she described as 'brilliant.'

“It’s brilliant,” said Clarke. “I actually went up to the co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss and thanked them. I was like, ‘That’s a scene I’ve been waiting for!’ Because I get a lot of crap for having done nudes scenes and sex scenes.

"That, in itself, is so anti-feminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That’s upsetting. So it’s kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, ‘There you go!.’

The sex scene happened in season 4 with Michiel Huisman’s Daario Naharis. In the scene, Daenerys ordered Daario Naharis, who braged that he was only good at two things - “war and women” - to take his clothes off.

In the interview, Clarke also revealed that she has sleepless nights worrying about messing up the upcoming final seasons of the HBO show.

“Oh, you’re gonna mess it up. It’s the last season, and it’s going to go wrong,” said Clarke.

But her co-stars are always there to reassure her. “My mates are like, ‘It’s you — you and Daenerys are one and the same now. You need to trust your instincts," she added.

"Game of Thrones" returns for its seventh season on Sunday, July 16, 2017.