MO Abudu's EbonyLife Films is making a movie about the plight of Afro Germans under Hitler, titled "Ava and Duante."

MO Abudu is the Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife Films

EbonyLife is making a movie about the fate of Afro Germans under Nazis, titled "Ava and Duante."

Set in Europe, "Ava and Duante" will focus on the plight of Afro Germans who suffered under the reign of Hitler.

The film is inspired by an article by a Professor of German Historical Studies at the University of Liverpool, Eve Rosenhaft, on the a Nazi "secret" mission to sterilize hundreds of Afro German children.

play Black Germans under Nazis (Indyweek)

 

Speaking about her decision to adapt the story, the Chief Executive of EbonyLife MO Abudu said, "When I read about it, I just thought we need to put this to screen," says Abudu.

"There are many children in that era born of African and German parentage and I felt what happened to those people. Their stories are totally untold."

Abudu has described the movie as one with global appeal. In developing the film's plot, she commissioned scriptwriter Nicole Brown to investigate the events.

It took 15 weeks of revision to get the script and angle they wanted to tell the story from right.

play

 

The lead characters Ava is the daughter of a wealthy German industrialist and Nazi sympathizer, while Duante is a Cameroonian who works in her father's factory.

The pair fall in love and must get their little girl out of the country or risk sterilization and the concentration camp.

EbonyLife Films' other anticipated projects include the sequel to "The Wedding Party," "Royal Hibiscus Hotel," and "Fifty The Series."

"Ava and Duante" is scheduled for a 2018 release.

