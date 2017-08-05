Ebonylife is back with season 2 of "On The Real" [Video]

Home > Movies >

The series starrs Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie, Funto Johnson, Akah Nnani, Pearl Okorie, David Jones David and Maurice Sam.

EbonyLife hit TV series, "On the Real" is back with season 2!

The reality TV series created and produced by Temidayo Abudu, was written by Tamara Aihie and directed by Tosin Coker.

"On the Real" revolves around six friends with all forms of issues, thrown into a reality TV while managing their vices and keeping secrets - some of these secrets were revealed in the first season.

Watch the new episode below:

ON THE REAL (Season 2) Episode 1
