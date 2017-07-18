Royal Arts Academy, Nigeria's foremost film school, has released episode two of "Dream Chasers."

A reality show revolving around students of the school, the series focuses on the will, skill, determination, persistence and creative stamina of talents at the Royal Arts Academy as they go through training to start a career in Nollywood.

Most importantly viewers get to see how the show transforms the lives of the students as they overcome hurdles and train to become actors.

.

Royal Arts Academy is popular for movie like "Reloaded," "Ayamma," "Spotlight," "The Banker," "Holding Hope" among others.