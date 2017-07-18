Home > Movies >

"Dream Chasers" :  Watch episode 2 of Royal Arts Academy's reality TV series

"Dream Chasers" Watch episode 2 of Royal Arts Academy's reality TV series

Royal Arts Academy has released the 2nd episode of "Dream Chasers," a reality series that focuses on the daily activities of the talents at the academy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Episode 2 of  Dream Chasers reality series play

Episode 2 of  Dream Chasers reality series

"Dream Chasers" Royal Arts Academy announces new reality TV series
"Tiannah's Empire" Watch episode 6 of reality TV show
"Dream Chasers" Watch episode 1 of Royal Arts Academy's reality TV series
Cannes Film Festival Why Korea's 'film noir' movies are wowing viewers
"Tiannah's Empire" Watch episode 5 of reality TV show
“Tiannah’s Empire” Watch episode 4 of Toyin Lawani's reality series
The Voice Nigeria Where are the former contestants now?
Donald Trump US President's documentary stirs up start of Cannes film festival
"Life of Kylie" Kylie Jenner releases teaser of her docu-series
BAFTA TV Awards 2017 “Damilola, Our Loved Boy,” “The People v OJ Simpson” among winners
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Royal Arts Academy, Nigeria's foremost film school, has released episode two of "Dream Chasers."

A reality show revolving around students of the school,  the series focuses on the will, skill, determination, persistence and creative stamina of talents at the Royal Arts Academy as they go through training to start a career in Nollywood.

Dream Chasers Reality TV series play

Dream Chasers Reality TV series

Most importantly viewers  get to see how the show transforms the lives of the students as they overcome hurdles and train to become actors.

play Dream Chasers Reality TV series

 .

Royal Arts Academy is popular for movie like "Reloaded," "Ayamma," "Spotlight," "The Banker," "Holding Hope" among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 AMAA 2017 Akin Omotoso, Nkem Owoh, "76" among winnersbullet
2 "Game of Thrones" Emilia Clarke thanked showrunners for this...bullet
3 AMAA 2017 Ramsey Nouah, Bimbo Akintola, Stephanie Linus, Chinedu...bullet

Movies

Tommy and Lakeisha's sex scene on "Power" season 4, episode 4
"Power" 50 Cents reacts to LaKeisha and Tommy's controversial sex scene
Nse Ikpe-Etim and Ramsey Nouah at the 2017 AMAA
AMAA 2017 3 memorable moments from 13th edition
Beauty and the Beast
Review Beauty and the Beast (2017 edition)
RMD and Sola Sobowale also star together in the anticipated sequel to "The Wedding Party"
"Gold Statue" Tade Ogidan, RMD, Sola Sobowale team up again for new movie