Home > Movies >

"Dream Chasers" :  Watch episode 1 of Royal Arts Academy's reality TV series

"Dream Chasers" Watch episode 1 of Royal Arts Academy's reality TV series

The first episode of "Dream Chasers," a reality series by Royal Arts Academy is out. It focuses on the daily activities of the talents at the academy.

  • Published:
Episode one of Dream Chasers, a reality series from Royal Arts Academy play

Episode one of Dream Chasers, a reality series from Royal Arts Academy

"Dream Chasers" Royal Arts Academy announces new reality TV series
"Tiannah's Empire" Watch episode 6 of reality TV show
Cannes Film Festival Why Korea's 'film noir' movies are wowing viewers
"Tiannah's Empire" Watch episode 5 of reality TV show
“Tiannah’s Empire” Watch episode 4 of Toyin Lawani's reality series
The Voice Nigeria Where are the former contestants now?
Donald Trump US President's documentary stirs up start of Cannes film festival
"Life of Kylie" Kylie Jenner releases teaser of her docu-series
BAFTA TV Awards 2017 “Damilola, Our Loved Boy,” “The People v OJ Simpson” among winners
"Heroes: Back to the Roots" Cultural reality series to return as Ifeanyi Onyeabor ends rift with Steve James
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Royal Arts Academy, Nigeria's foremost film school, has released episode one of "Dream Chasers."

A reality show revolving around students of the school,  the series focuses on the will, skill, determination, persistence and creative stamina of talents at the Royal Arts Academy as they go through training to start a career in Nollywood.

Dream Chasers Reality TV series play

Dream Chasers Reality TV series

Most importantly viewers  get to see how the show transforms the lives of the students as they overcome hurdles and train to become actors.

play Dream Chasers Reality TV series

 

"Dream Chasers" is filmed in a documentary style. .

Royal Arts Academy has produced films like "Reloaded," "Ayamma," "Spotlight," "The Banker," "Holding Hope" among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Actress shares 3 reasons why producers avoid sex...bullet
2 "Muna" 5 things you should know about movie featuring Adesua Etomibullet
3 "Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade talks about chemistry with Wale Ojo and...bullet

Movies

Bollywood actor Siddharth Kannan hosted the IIFA "Stomp" event in Times Square
Bollywood Indian film kicks off New York awards extravaganza
Spider-Man Homecoming
Showing At The Cinemas "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Picture Perfect," "War for the Planet of the Apes"
Watch the auditions and bootcamp eliminations and meet the 12 contestants for The Barman Reality TV show
"The Barman TV" Watch episode 1 of Africa's 1st Bartender reality show
null
EMMY 2017 Viola Davis, "Westworld," "House of Cards" among nominees