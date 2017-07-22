Home > Movies >

Don’t miss epic #GoTS7 episodes on DStv

Games of Thrones Don’t miss epic #GoTS7 episodes on DStv

Upgrade to DStv Premium today to unlock every single episode of Season 7 on channel 101; showing every Monday at 10:30pm.

Catch Game of Thrones episodes on DStv for the rest of the season. play

When you play The Game of Thrones, you play to win.

When you watch The Game of Thrones, you watch on M-Net, channel 101.

And it will be winter all season long as you watch the Starks, the Lannisters and all the fabulous and colourful characters fight and outwit each other for power in the Kingdom of Westeros.

What’s even greater is when you have the DStv Explora, you get to record the entire season and watch at your own time

It’s the best entertainment TV can offer, so don’t miss out on the plotting, revenge, action and drama of #GoTS7 on M-Net 101.

