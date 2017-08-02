Home > Movies >

"Dance to My Beat" - 1st official poster for Nollywood movie

"Dance to My Beat" 1st look at poster featuring Mary Lazarus, Toyin Aimakhu, Joseph Benjamin

Here's your 1st look at the official poster for "Dance to My Beat," a Nollywood movie featuring Mary Lazarus and Joseph Benjamin as leads.

  • Published:
"Dance to my Beat" official poster play

"Dance to my Beat" official poster

"Dance to My Beat" Watch Mary Lazarus, Toyin Aimakhu, Joseph Benjamin in trailer
Pulse List 17 actors you may have forgotten were on "Tinsel"
Mary Lazarus Nollywood actress releases new photos
The Murdered Love Christ did not come to die for our sins
"Okafor's Law" Omoni Oboli, Ini Edo, Uche Jumbo, others attend movie premiere [photos]
Mary Lazarus 5 things you should know about "Okafor's Law" actress
"Dance to My Beat" See cast of movie in Christmas photo shoot
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

M-Laz productions has released the first official poster for its debut movie, "Dance to My  Beat."

The movie is a comedy/drama which was produced by Mary Lazarus and directed by Paul Igwe in 2016.

The upcoming movie stars Joseph Benjamin, Kehinde Bankole, Mary Remmy Njoku, Toyin Abraham, Mary Lazarus, Oma Nnadi, Uzor Osimkpa, Blessing Onwukwe and Lilian Afegbai.

play

 

Synopsis

Lamide, a jobless high-class sociable lady mounts pressures on her Fiancé Raymond, a civil servant with a meagre salary to get married to her immediately or face her wrath.

Lamide who has made attending other people’s parties and buying their Aso-Ebi her occupation, convinces Raymond to get a bank loan to fund their high-class traditional marriage/wedding.

play

 

She turns both ceremonies into a serious business by selling cheap Aso-Ebi materials at a very expensive rate, 80,000 naira.

There shall be no mercy or excuses as Lamide fully arms herself with a POS.

The Aso-Ebi marketers hit town but Lamide fails to brace herself for what comes next after the wedding.

Payback never sounded so good when it was time for Lami to Dance to Rhoda's beat.

"Dance to My Beat" will premiere on September 22, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Game Of Thrones" Hackers attack HBO cyber, threaten to leak new...bullet
2 "Game of Thrones" Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke talk epic Jon-Daenerys...bullet
3 The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 1st round of battlesbullet

Movies

Odunlade Adekola in "Tobajewo"
"Tobajewo" Watch Odunlade Adekola, Shola Kosoko, Segun Ogungbe in new movie
Episode 6 of Marcy Dolapo Oni's "My Pregnancy Diaries"
"My Pregnancy Diaries" Dolapo Oni talks about concerns of her nose spreading in episode 6
Ndani Real Talk
Ndani TV New season, new host, new topics
Fela Kuti
"The Black President" The Fela Anikulapo-Kuti biographical movie that never happened