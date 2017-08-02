M-Laz productions has released the first official poster for its debut movie, "Dance to My Beat."

The movie is a comedy/drama which was produced by Mary Lazarus and directed by Paul Igwe in 2016.

The upcoming movie stars Joseph Benjamin, Kehinde Bankole, Mary Remmy Njoku, Toyin Abraham, Mary Lazarus, Oma Nnadi, Uzor Osimkpa, Blessing Onwukwe and Lilian Afegbai.

Synopsis

Lamide, a jobless high-class sociable lady mounts pressures on her Fiancé Raymond, a civil servant with a meagre salary to get married to her immediately or face her wrath.

Lamide who has made attending other people’s parties and buying their Aso-Ebi her occupation, convinces Raymond to get a bank loan to fund their high-class traditional marriage/wedding.

She turns both ceremonies into a serious business by selling cheap Aso-Ebi materials at a very expensive rate, 80,000 naira.

There shall be no mercy or excuses as Lamide fully arms herself with a POS.

The Aso-Ebi marketers hit town but Lamide fails to brace herself for what comes next after the wedding.

Payback never sounded so good when it was time for Lami to Dance to Rhoda's beat.

"Dance to My Beat" will premiere on September 22, 2017.