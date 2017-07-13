Home > Movies >

"Culture Diaries" :  Wana Udobang features Ade Laoye in episode 1

"Culture Diaries" Wana Udobang features Ade Laoye in episode 1

Wana Udobang has kicked off the second season of the web series Culture Diaries with Nollywood actress, Ade Laoye .

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"Tribunal" Watch 1st teaser for Kunle Afolayan's upcoming movie
"Inspector K" Watch episode 4 of web series
Cannes 2017 Sarah Inya Lawal to speak on opportunities in global markets at film festival
"Warriors" Watch episode 3 of Wana Udobang's web series on Sickle Cell
"Warriors" Timileyin Edwin shares what it means to live with Sickle Cell in episode 4
"Warriors" Watch episode 1, 2 of Wana Udobang's web series on Sickle Cell
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Nollywood has lessons to learn from Omoni Oboli's copyright infringement case
Ade Laoye "Hush" actress talks fears, upcoming projects, winning awards
"Inspector K" Watch episode 2 of web series
"The Tribunal" Kunle Afolayan's new movie gets a release date
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wana Udobang has kicked off the second season of the web series Culture Diaries with Nollywood actress, Ade Laoye.

A Nollywood actress, Laoye spoke about her love for acting, her transition from theatre to primetime TV and the challenges encountered in her career. 

Speaking about theatre in Nigeria, the actress who has featured in stage productions like "Saro The Musical" said,  "In Nigeria, there seems to be a renaissance of sorts going on. I am definitely thankful for people like Keke Hammond, Bolanle Austen-Peters and Wole Oguntokun for keeping the flame of theatre going. I would love to see Lagos have its own Broadway".

Ade Laoye play

Ade Laoye

 

Ade also discusses the intricacies involved in translating a character from script to the screen and the need for more out of the box writers and creators who are able to create work which is both diverse and compelling to perform.

“I am an artist because I love to tell stories. I love how art shapes humanity," Ade Laoye explained.

Ade Laoye's other credits include Africa Magic's "Hush," Dowry," "Inspector K," "Lunch time heroes," "London life Lagos living" among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Actress shares 3 reasons why producers avoid sex...bullet
2 "Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade talks about chemistry with Wale Ojo and...bullet
3 "Muna" 5 things you should know about movie featuring Adesua Etomibullet

Movies

Cersei and Arya in "Game of Thrones"
"Game of Thrones" 5 things we want to see in season 7
Stay connected, get rewarded
DStv Stay connected, get rewarded
Hollywood director Clint Eastwood has cast three young Americans to play themselves in a movie he is filming about a terror attack on a high speed train in Paris
Clint Eastwood Filmmaker casts real life heroes in train terror film
Alex Okosi now the boss of BET in all markets outside America
Alex Okosi Media executive gets new BET appointment