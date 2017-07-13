"Culture Diaries" :  Wana Udobang features Ade Laoye in episode 1

Wana Udobang has kicked off the second season of the web series Culture Diaries with Nollywood actress, Ade Laoye.

A Nollywood actress, Laoye spoke about her love for acting, her transition from theatre to primetime TV and the challenges encountered in her career.

Speaking about theatre in Nigeria, the actress who has featured in stage productions like "Saro The Musical" said, "In Nigeria, there seems to be a renaissance of sorts going on. I am definitely thankful for people like Keke Hammond, Bolanle Austen-Peters and Wole Oguntokun for keeping the flame of theatre going. I would love to see Lagos have its own Broadway".

Ade also discusses the intricacies involved in translating a character from script to the screen and the need for more out of the box writers and creators who are able to create work which is both diverse and compelling to perform.

“I am an artist because I love to tell stories. I love how art shapes humanity," Ade Laoye explained.

Ade Laoye's other credits include Africa Magic's "Hush," Dowry," "Inspector K," "Lunch time heroes," "London life Lagos living" among others.