Chiwetel Ejiofor to play villainous 'Scar' in "The Lion King"

Award winning actor, Chiwetel Ejiofor is reportedly having discussions to play the role of 'Scar' in the "The Lion King" animation movie.

This is according to American news site, The Hollywood Reporter, who confirmed that the development in a recent report.

He is expected to join the likes of Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and John Oliver in the remake of a 1994 original, now to be directed by Jon Favreau who also worked on "The Jungle Book".

The Hollywood Reporter has mentioned that the new movie is currently filming in Los Angeles.

"Lion King" depicts the struggle of a lion cub, Simba who was challenged by a stiff opposition from his uncle, Scar, in a battle regarding who will rule the animal kingdom.