See photos of Ramsey Nouah, Bimbo Akintola, Stephenie Linus, Chinedu Ikedieze, AY Makun, Kunle Afolayan, Hilda Dokubo and more at the 13th African Academy Movie Awards.

The 13th African Movie Academy Awards ceremony took place on July 15, 2017.

The event which was hosted by Nse Ikpe Etim, held at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, with Ramsey Nouah, Bimbo Akintola, Beverly Naya, Stephenie Linus, Chinedu Ikedieze, AY Makun, Kunle Afolayan, Hilda Dokubo, Akin Omotoso, Segun Arinze, Fred Amata, Enyinna Nwigwe, Daniel K Daniel Osita Iheme among others in attendance.

"Félicité," a Senegalese movie about a woman who sings in a bar in Kinshasa, swept the AMAAs night, winning seven awards, including Best Actress, Best Actor in a supporting role and Best film.

Vero Tshanda beat Rita Dominic, Lupita Nyong'O, Bimbo Akintola, Zimkhitha Nyoka, Khabonina Quebeka, Josette Bushell-Mingo to win the Best Actress for her role in "Félicite."

"Félicite" which emerged the Best Film, beat "The Last of Us," "A Mile in My Shoes," "Queen of Katwe," "93 Days," "76," "Vaya," "Wulu" and "Call Me Thief" to the award.

Jahwar Soudani' beat Richard Mofe Damijo, Sambasa Nzeribe, Ramsey Nouah and David Oyelowo to win Best Actor for his role Nas in "The Last of Us."

Nollywood veteran Nkem Owoh was also honoured for his work in the industry with a lifetime achievement award, presented to him by a member of the AMAA jury, Shaibu Husseini.

For her role as Dr. Zara Zimmerman in Kunle Afolayan's "The CEO," Beninese Grammy award-winning singer Angélique Kidjo won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

During the 13th edition of the awards ceremony, it was announced that Kigali, Rwanda, which hosted the 2017 nominees announcement, will host the 2018 African Movie Academy Awards.

The announcement was made by Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson.

The long night came to an end with a performance from the Nigerian Juju musician, Shina Peter.