Check out best reactions to "Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 4

The latest episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 is as epic as they come.

Titled "The Spoils of War," the episode which had death, blood, fire, dragon, reunions, goodbyes and the possible death of a major character, had fans reacting on social media after it aired.

Check out the best reactions to the episode, but first, here's Pulse Movies' recap of the epic episode.

Meera: You don't need me anymore Bran: No, i don't Me: #GameofThrones https://t.co/M2dEsxQOax — Krojačica Sudbine ♔ (@MonaLisa1797) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Dany: Ill help you fight the white walkers Me: Good Dany: But first, bend the knee Me: #GameOfThrones https://t.co/FcWXouGzTI — READY FOR GAGA // 9 (@susdyfire) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Arya: we have a lot to catch up on. How's your life been Sansa: trash, you? Arya: same [awkward silence] Sansa: btw Bran is nuts now — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Jon: I died and came back to life. Bran: Caw caw I'm a bird. Arya: I'm a magical assassin. Sansa:....😞 #GameOfThrones — रोन (@DoctorLX) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Meera did all that shit for Bran. She put her life on the line for him. She wanted to give him a kiss goodbye and he told her Foh 😭 — Ser Tony Viewtiful (@DoubleAVI) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

shoutout to my girl meera reed who dragged bran ungrateful stark ass for 5 seasons and all she gets is a monotone t… https://t.co/ghSnN9zE3r — Warda (@wrohgon) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I know R+L=J but DAYUM I'M LOVIN THE JON & DANY CHEMISTRY!!!! 🔥 #GameOfThrones — Chantel (@Channy_Tel2) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

When you want to ship Jon and Dany, but you know they're related... #ThronesYall https://t.co/K5grPxVKaR — kylo ren (@peppermayne) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Tyrion watching his brother running towards Dany T and her REALLY BIG DRAGON THAT CAN BREATHE FIRE #gameofthrones https://t.co/YzPvuZJZjc — Kayla (@aokayla) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Danny's dragon got shot then Jamie almost kills Danny, then Jamie almost gets burnt alive. my heart can't take this… https://t.co/CJDUKGiNtl — Mike Mcdonald (@MikeMcdonaldII) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Daenerys free falling Drogon hurt Jaime most likely dead Tyrion helplessly watching it all #GameofThrones https://t.co/rvhYEjny0k — MMBF (@MariaBrittoF) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Was that Bronn who saved Jamie? Are they both dead? Or are they alive? Bronn took the fire? #GameOfThrones — Tom Andrews (@CarefreeTom_182) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

If Bronn and/or Jaimie aren't dead next episode, than this ain't the show I remembered it to be. #GameofThrones — Jack Friedman (@JackFFriedman) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

What was your reaction to the episode? Shocked? Indifferent? Annoyed?