Check out best reactions to "Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 4

"Game of Thrones" Here's how Twitter reacted to epic season 7, episode 4

Check out reactions to "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 4, which had an epic battle, fire, dragon, reunions, and the possible death of a major character.

Arya Stark's duel with Brienne of Tarth play Arya and Brienne’s fight (HBO)

The latest episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 is as epic as they come.

Titled "The Spoils of War," the episode which had death, blood, fire, dragon, reunions, goodbyes and the possible death of a major character, had fans reacting on social media after it aired.

Check out the best reactions to the episode, but first, here's Pulse Movies' recap of the epic episode.

Dany arrives Red Keep with her dragon, Drogon. play

Dany arrives Red Keep with her dragon, Drogon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

What was your reaction to the episode? Shocked?  Indifferent? Annoyed?

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

