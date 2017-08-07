Check out best reactions to "Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 4

Check out reactions to "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 4, which had an epic battle, fire, dragon, reunions, and the possible death of a major character.
Titled "The Spoils of War," the episode which had death, blood, fire, dragon, reunions, goodbyes and the possible death of a major character, had fans reacting on social media after it aired.
Check out the best reactions to the episode, but first, here's Pulse Movies' recap of the epic episode.
What was your reaction to the episode? Shocked? Indifferent? Annoyed?