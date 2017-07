What is better than scrolling through Twitter during or after an episode of "Game of Thrones?" Nothing.

As expected, there were several hilarious reactions to the latest epic episode of the show, "The Queen's Justice."

Pulse Movies has put together some of those reactions;

"Tell Cersei I want her to know it was me" Lady Olenna. First of her name. Queen of roses. Shade master.… https://t.co/XBq0CCyeme — Goddess Serenity (@AquariusOnFire) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

olenna spilling tea even while she's drinking poison like #GameOfThrones https://t.co/Swbv2l5FuS — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Find you someone who looks at you the way Daenerys Targaryen looks at Jon Snow #GameOfThrones https://t.co/v1RYj0hnbM — Lester, The Writer (@TheLesterLee) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Olenna: Thank him for being so kind and noble Inner Olenna: Tell him u killed his son and enjoyed it #ThronesYall… https://t.co/znzVWySChB — Kumquat (@savage_inspire) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I want to talk to every man ever the way Daenerys talks to Jon Snow. #GOT — Gina (@Ginamyte) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Olenna Tyrell: savage till her last breath #gameofthrones https://t.co/mqYIhwe7cD — Kayla (@aokayla) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"Before I go tho, just wanted to let ya know I killed ya lil son. Tell your sister girlfriend about me." Olenna the Gawd #ThronesYall — Melanie Dione (@beauty_jackson) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Vary's face when Melisandre was like "ur gonna die soon too, u idiot. This is a shortened season." #GameofThrones https://t.co/xNG6ukSzW4 — Madison Russ (@MadisonERuss) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

olenna tyrell would've been so good at twitter — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Everyone watching Daenerys and Jon Snow right now #GameofThrones https://t.co/O55EgoNpej — SomeGirlfromCanada (@girlfromcanada) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

-This Daenerys blah blah blah blah blah blah blah -This is Jon Snow.... The king in the north #GameofThrones #GOTs7 https://t.co/A7oaS4tIQ3 — Tommy (@TomHardyMUFC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

That exact moment when Jon said "I'm not a stark" and then a dragon flew over his head #GameOfThrones https://t.co/d2YBWa0xPG — panini head kels (@kiwiskink) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Sansa: *close to tears, running to hug Bran* Bran: 404 emotion not found. #GameOfThrones — lore. (@trxecolorss) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

WHAT IF THE REASON THAT BRAN WAS SO EMOTIONLESS WITH SANSA IS BECAUSE HE CAN SEE IN THE FUTURE THAT SHE BETRAYS JON… https://t.co/ux1uO6Ki6e — val (@valesantilopezz) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

What was your favourite scene from the third episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7?