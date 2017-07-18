Once upon a time in France, a self-absorb prince is transformed into a hideous Beast and a powerful spell is placed upon his castle and servants.

This was as a result of him ignoring an old beggar woman seeking shelter – unaware that the woman is a powerful enchantress.

However, years passed and life continues in a small village not too far away from the castle where a kindly music box maker named Maurice (Kevin Kline) lives with his daughter, Belle (Emma Watson): an independent-minded young woman whose love for literature and upright way of living makes her an outcast, amongst the more conventional-minded peoples of the village.

One day, Maurice, the music box maker, unknowingly stumbles upon the prince’s castle, he winds up being taken prisoner by the Beast – only for his daughter, Belle, to come after him and force the Beast into making her his prisoner, instead.

Despite the Beast’s outright hostile behavior towards Belle when she first arrives, he thereafter begins to show her kindness and care, in turn leading Belle (with encouragement from the castle’s enchanted staff) to realize that there’s much more to her captor than the beast the eye sees.

Meanwhile, Belle’s father seeks help in rescuing Belle from her captor and soon accepts the assistance of his village war hero, Gaston (Luke Evans) – unaware that Gaston’s interests in saving Belle have got nothing to do with nobility.

Beauty and the Beast excel due to its music more than the other elements in the story. It is near impossible to love the movie without its incredible music score.

The music serves as a window to the deepest parts of the characters when they're happy, sad, reflective, or just having fun.

As a matter of fact, Director Bill Condon admitted that the movie’s original score was why he ever entertained the idea of getting on the project.

If there’s any one obvious detail in the new live-action Beauty and the Beast movie, it’s that it looks and sounds the same as its original, only fancier and louder.

Directed by

Bill Condon

Cast

Emma Watson ... Belle

Dan Stevens ... Beast

Luke Evans ... Gaston

Josh Gad ... LeFou

Kevin Kline ... Maurice

Hattie Morahan ... Agathe / Enchantress

Haydn Gwynne ... Clothilde

Gerard Horan ... Jean the Potter

Ray Fearon ... Père Robert

Ewan McGregor ... Lumière

Movie details

Production Budget: $160,000,000

MPAA Rating: PG for some action violence, peril and frightening images.

(Rating bulletin 2445 (Cert #50712), 10/5/2016)

Running Time: 123 minutes

Source: Remake

Genre: Musical

Production Method: Animation/Live Action

Creative Type: Fantasy

Production Companies: Walt Disney Pictures, Mandeville Films

Production Countries: United States

Record, Rank and Amount

All Time Domestic Box Office 8 $504,014,165 All Time International Box Office 18 $756,900,000 All Time Worldwide Box Office 10 $1,260,914,165 All Time Domestic Box Office for Remake Movies 1 $504,014,165 All Time International Box Office for Remake Movies 1 $756,900,000 All Time Worldwide Box Office for Remake Movies 1 $1,260,914,165