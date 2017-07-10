"Banana Island Ghost" :  "My role in movie is customized for only me," - Chigul 

Home > Movies >

Chigul revealed that she worked as a high school teacher after the completion of her studies in the United States, where she studied and taught French in a high school.

Actress and comedienne, Chigul has said her role in her first major feature film, "Banana Island Ghost", is customized for her only.

In a recent chat, the actress said "I am telling you that the movie was written for me because I was the only one who was in the mind of the writer and that I can tell because the writer was seeing me while writing the story and this makes me feel amazing.

"I think as a director and a writer, I think BB believed his instincts, he said to me, the only person i can see who will pull this off is Chigul and I am honoured that someone could give me that opportunity and when you are part of something from the inception, you want it to succeed and I was going to give up myself in anyway i could and I thank God for the outcome."

On her role with Lala Akindoju, she said: "That scene is just awesome, I literally choked her on the scene. You know, Lala is like a veteran in the industry as young as she is but she's very professional, at that scene, where I was choking her, she went totally professional and with the camera views and all that, she just killed it, we had a womnderful director and DOP and everbody was professional."

play

 

Continuing on her experience as the lead character of the movie, Chigul said: "It's amazing and it's so great to be part of this great movie, so come August 4, we pray and look forward to the movie doing very well at the cinemas."

Chigul also spoke on the industry. She said: "Nollywood is evolving, chaging and getting better. it's improving at a great pace and it can only get better. The top actors like Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Olu Jacobs, Rita Dominic and many others have paved the way for some of us and we are reaping their years of toiling for a better industry."

She said: "I was a good teacher and had some of the best teachers though i worked in a public school and had good students. They call me Miss Chi-Chi, they have fun in my class, it was fun teaching and I really enjoyed that part of my life. teaching was like play time because I was happy I had to positively affect people's life and it's one of the amazing time of my life."

