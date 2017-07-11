Home > Movies >

"Alter Ego" :  Omotola Jalade Ekeinde talks creating chemistry with Wale Ojo and Kunle Remi for movie

"Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade Ekeinde talks creating chemistry with Wale Ojo and Kunle Remi for movie

In a recent interview, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde shared how she created her chemistry with Wale Ojo and Kunle Remi for the movie "Alter Ego."

During a press conference for "Alter Ego," Omotola Jalade Ekeinde stated that chemistry has been underplayed in the Nigerian film industry.

In a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria, the actress who is making her return to the movie industry with the Moses Inwang movie spoke about how she created her chemistry with her co-actors, Wale Ojo and Kunle Remi.

"I was meeting all these guys for the first time. So, it was... I won't say awkward. It was just new, fresh," she said.

"You know, like you are meeting someone for the first time and you're going to have these heavy scenes with them. So you want to see where their head is at and stuffs like that."

"But like I said, I felt like I was working with professionals, so I didn't feel like I needed to put them straight. I hung out with them.

"The first day we were on set, I remember we joked a lot and talked about thing, so he [Remi] relaxed. So when it was time, he just did his job flawlessly.

"Wale, I'm sure you already know he is a crazy man."

The actress who took time off the movie industry to rediscover her passion, also spoke about what makes the character different from her past roles.

According to her, she did her research before she could believed the existence of extreme post traumatic stress disorder as in the case of Ada Igwe.

"When I first got the script, I actually thought it was not real. I thought why would anyone play out that way because of that," she explained.

She also spoke about the relevance of the sex scenes interpreted in the upcoming movie, "Alter Ego."

According to her, the scenes were necessary and some changes were also made.

"There were some [sex scenes] we tweaked, some we changed. Also having in mind the society we are in, so how could we push the envelope and do what we needed to do without looking funny, and still not come out to be unnecessarily vulgar?

"It was a very difficult line to thread on, but I think we did the best we possibly could."

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde described the movie as something Nigerians would be proud of.

"Go see "Alter Ego," I'm sure it's going to be extremely worth your time. I don't want to be all braggy braggy, but we worked, we enjoyed the process. I think it's something people would be really proud of."

The actress also spoke about cheating for the camera, how much role she played in creating and developing her character, Ada Igwe.

The movie debuts in cinemas on July 21, 2017.

