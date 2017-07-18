Home > Movies >

50 Cent's reaction to Tommy and LaKeisha's sex scene on "Power"

"Power" 50 Cents reacts to LaKeisha and Tommy's controversial sex scene

50 Cent took to Instagram to react to LaKeisha and Joseph Skiora's steamy sex scene on "Power," which had viewers talking on social media.

  • Published:
Tommy and Lakeisha's sex scene on "Power" season 4, episode 4 play

Tommy and Lakeisha's sex scene on "Power" season 4, episode 4

"Power" Ghost goes from mogul to prisoner in 1st season 4 photos
"Power" Twitter reacts to season 3 finale, death, arrest
"Empire" Taraji P Henson shares her favourite Lucious and Cookie scene
'Empire' 50 Cent blames season 2 ratings dip on 'too much gay stuff'
"Power" 50 Cent speaks on his recent full-frontal nude scene on show
"Power" Here's how show's sex scenes are created [video]
"Power" 50 Cent threatens to leave show over Golden Globes snub
50 Cent Watch Rapper threaten to sue MediaTakeOut for leaking La La Anthony’s sex scene on ‘Power’
Chris Brown 50 Cent offers singer a spot on "Power"
"All Eyez on Me" 2Pac's biopic meets negative reception upon release
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you've been following the fourth season of the Starz drama, then you must have seen the hot sex scenes between La La Anthony's LaKeisha and Joseph Sikora's Tommy.

play

In episode four which aired on Monday, July 17, 2017, the duo's steamy session got viewers talking and 50 Cent reacting.

 

In a post and delete, the executive producer of the show shared a clip from the sex scene with the caption, "who did this @lala popping if I get another call about this I'm a fall out. LOL."

play

In a recent interview with TVLine, La La described her "Power" sex scenes as the most challenging.

“For me, it’s definitely sex scenes. There’s no way around that. They are not easy,” she said.

In 2015, 50 Cent threatened to sue MediaTakeOut for releasing La La Anthony’s topless sex scene from the hit series.

50 Cent's character was released from prison in season one of Starz's "Power." play

50 Cent's character was released from prison in season one of Starz's "Power."

(Starz)

 

Power is a show that is popular for its explicit scenes.

In 2016, an episode of the show featured 50 Cent in a full-frontal nude scene, which he claimed he never approved of its final cut.

"Power" is an American crime drama TV series that's currently in its fourth season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 AMAA 2017 Akin Omotoso, Nkem Owoh, "76" among winnersbullet
2 "Game of Thrones" Emilia Clarke thanked showrunners for this...bullet
3 AMAA 2017 Ramsey Nouah, Bimbo Akintola, Stephanie Linus, Chinedu...bullet

Movies

Episode 2 of  Dream Chasers reality series
"Dream Chasers" Watch episode 2 of Royal Arts Academy's reality TV series
Nse Ikpe-Etim and Ramsey Nouah at the 2017 AMAA
AMAA 2017 3 memorable moments from 13th edition
Beauty and the Beast
Review Beauty and the Beast (2017 edition)
RMD and Sola Sobowale also star together in the anticipated sequel to "The Wedding Party"
"Gold Statue" Tade Ogidan, RMD, Sola Sobowale team up again for new movie