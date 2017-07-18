50 Cent took to Instagram to react to LaKeisha and Joseph Skiora's steamy sex scene on "Power," which had viewers talking on social media.

If you've been following the fourth season of the Starz drama, then you must have seen the hot sex scenes between La La Anthony's LaKeisha and Joseph Sikora's Tommy.

In episode four which aired on Monday, July 17, 2017, the duo's steamy session got viewers talking and 50 Cent reacting.

😳 Did you see LaLa last night on #Power? If that was your wife would you feel you partner cheated? Call us 180022… https://t.co/fuxZJXBpxz — HOT 97 (@HOT97) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In a post and delete, the executive producer of the show shared a clip from the sex scene with the caption, "who did this @lala popping if I get another call about this I'm a fall out. LOL."

In a recent interview with TVLine, La La described her "Power" sex scenes as the most challenging.

“For me, it’s definitely sex scenes. There’s no way around that. They are not easy,” she said.

In 2015, 50 Cent threatened to sue MediaTakeOut for releasing La La Anthony’s topless sex scene from the hit series.

Power is a show that is popular for its explicit scenes.

In 2016, an episode of the show featured 50 Cent in a full-frontal nude scene, which he claimed he never approved of its final cut.

"Power" is an American crime drama TV series that's currently in its fourth season.