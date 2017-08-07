Home > Movies >

50 Cent compares "Power" with "Game of Thrones"

50 Cent Rapper compares "Power" with "Game of Thrones," says he's coming for BET

In a new Instagram post, 50 Cent compares "Power" with "Game of Thrones," shades "Empire" and says he is going to take over BET.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Game of Thrones vs Power play

Game of Thrones vs Power

(HBO/STARZ)

When 50 Cent isn't shading "Empire," he is comparing "Power" with "Game of Thrones" or making moves to take over BET.

In a new Instagram post, the executive producer of "Power" asked followers to see his TV show which has no 'fantasy or incest.'

"POWER Check me out, no fantasy, no dragons, no incest in this one ,we lit," he wrote, starting a conversation on the superiority of the shows.

50 Cent's character was released from prison in season one of Starz's "Power." play

50 Cent's character was released from prison in season one of Starz's "Power."

(Starz)

 

Afterwards,  he shared another post shading his longtime rival show, "Empire." According to him, people are no longer talking about the show which he claims once 'thought they were in competition with Power.'

He further states that he's coming for BET, which is popular for the TV show "Being Mary Jane."

play A screenshot of 50 Cent's conversation with Gabrielle Union (Instagram/50cent)

 

Reacting to his post, Gabriella Union who plays Being Mary Jane on the BET show told him that there's enough space for everyone to succeed.

Applauding "Power," the actress reminds him that all their programming could use more shine.

play Being Mary Jane poster (BET)

 

50 Cent replied saying, "I'm never gonna argue with you because you're Wades lady. I like Dwanye and I got a lot of respect for him."

"This post has nothing to do with you but you know I'm gonna be number 1 at BET," he adds.

play Power season 4 (Starz)

50 Cent had once threatened to leave "Power" after the show failed to nab a Golden Globes nomination in 2016.

"Power" is currently in its fourth season.

Which of these shows is your favourite?

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

