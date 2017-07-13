Home > Movies >

5 things we want to see in "Game of Thrones" season 7

"Game of Thrones" 5 things we want to see in season 7

What do you want to see when "Game of Thrones" returns for season 7 this weekend? Check out five things we are anticipating.

  • Published:
Cersei and Arya in "Game of Thrones" play

Cersei and Arya in "Game of Thrones"

"Game of Thrones" The 8th season of show may be delayed
"Game of Thrones" New trailer confirms the great war and white walkers
"Game of Thrones" Season 7 finale will be the longest episode ever
"Game of Thrones" The Starks reunite in new 'GOT' photos
"Game of Thrones" 10 things we learned from "GOT" trailer
"Game of Thrones" Season 7 to feature a villain worse than Ramsay Bolton
"Game of Thrones" 13 things we learnt from alleged season 7 plot leak [spoilers]
"Game of Thrones" It's official: Final season is just 6 episodes
Sophie Turner Actress says she learned about sex from "Game of Thrones"
“Game of Thrones” House of Stark discuss who they think should sit on the Iron Throne
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On July 16, 2017, "Game of Thrones" will return for its seventh season with 'fire and ice.'

The season is one of its most anticipated seasons. What are some of events, characters or scenes you would love to see.

Check out five things we would love to see happen when the HBO returns this weekend.

1. The Great War

"Game of Thrones" is popular for its terrific battles but this season we are all anticipating one of the biggest battles yet - the battle between the seven kingdoms and the White Walkers.

Of course, there is also Daenerys Targaryen, who we last saw headed to Westeros for the Iron Throne which is currently occupied by Cersei Lannister.

There's also a villain who is supposedly worse than Ramsey Bolton - Euron Greyjoy.

The cast and trailers for the HBO show have also teased epic ground breaking battles that would be better than last season's much talked about "Battle of the Bastards."

play

2. Arya's Revenge List

There was something satisfying about watching Arya use her assassin skills to kill Walder Frey in season six of the show, avenging her mother and brother's death.

She still has a list that includes Cersei, Melisandre, Beric Dondarrion, Ilyn Payne and The Hound, and it would be so much fun to watch her strike off more names from the list. Especially Cersei.

Arya checks another name off her list. play

Arya checks another name off her list.

(Helen Sloan/HBO)

 

3. The Much-Awaited Stark Reunion

The Starks have been separated since the first season when King Robert Baratheon asked their father Ned Stark to follow him back to Kings Landing and serve as the Hand of the King.

One of the most emotional moments from the last season was Sansa Stark and Jon Snow's reunion.

Now that the Starks have reclaimed Winterfell, it is about time they all reunite and there’s a good chance that this event which fans have been waiting a long time to see happen, will eventually happen.

play

4. Cersei Finally Getting What She Deserves

In season six finale, Cersei Lannister unleashed wildfire in King's Landing, burning the Sept of Baelor to the ground and every single person inside. This includes Margaery, Loras, Mace Tyrell, Kevan Lannister and the High Sparrow.

She has committed atrocities and made a lot of enemies - she has a spot on Arya's list.

Hopefully, the coming season will see the now ruler of the seven kingdoms, get a taste of her own medicine.

Cersei, always up to something. play

Cersei, always up to something.

(HBO)

 

5. Daenerys Arrival to Westeros

We have waited six years for the Mother of Dragons to arrive Westeros for what she considers rightfully hers - the Iron Throne.

The last scene of season six saw her headed back home. But, where does she and her army land? Who do they meet first? What does their arrival mean for Cersei and the rest of the kingdom?

Whatever happens on Sunday when the show returns for its seventh season, we are ready for the drama and intensity Daenerys is bringing to Westeros.

play

What do you want to see when the show returns for its seventh season.

Game of Thrones Season 7: Official Trailer (HBO)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Actress shares 3 reasons why producers avoid sex...bullet
2 "Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade talks about chemistry with Wale Ojo and...bullet
3 "Muna" 5 things you should know about movie featuring Adesua Etomibullet

Movies

TV host and actress Dolapo Oni is documenting her pregnancy experience
"My Pregnancy Diaries" Dolapo Oni's is documenting her pregnancy experience, watch episode 1
Ade Laoye
"Culture Diaries" Wana Udobang features Ade Laoye in episode 1
Stay connected, get rewarded
DStv Stay connected, get rewarded
Hollywood director Clint Eastwood has cast three young Americans to play themselves in a movie he is filming about a terror attack on a high speed train in Paris
Clint Eastwood Filmmaker casts real life heroes in train terror film