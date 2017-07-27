Pulse Movies is always here to share TV series you should be following and the latest on our list is Oprah Winfery and Ava DurVernay's 'Queen Sugar."

The OWN hit family drama which premiered in September 2016, was renewed for a third season on July 26, 2017, and we are sharing five things you should know about the show which has a resonating plot and outstanding performances.

1. "Queen Sugar" is an American family drama which was created, directed and executive produced by Ava DuVernay, with Oprah Winfrey serving as an executive producer.

2. The series Follows the life of three siblings, one brother and two sisters, who, with one of the sister's teenage son, move to the heart of Louisiana to claim an inheritance from their recently departed father - an 800-acre sugarcane farm.

3. “Queen Sugar” marks writer and director Ava DuVernay’s first foray into television as a showrunner.

4. The family drama is based on a novel of same name by Natalie Baszile.

5. "Queen Sugar" stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Tina Lifford, Omar Dorsey, Dondre Whitfield, Bianca Lawson and Timon Kyle Durrett.

Do you follow “Queen Sugar?” Who is your favourite character?

Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.