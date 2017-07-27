Home > Movies >

5 things to know about TV series "Queen Sugar"

Oprah Winfery and Ava DurVernay's 'Queen Sugar' has been renewed for season 3 and here are 5 things you should know about the must-see series.

Pulse Movies is always here to share TV series you should be following and the latest on our list is Oprah Winfery and Ava DurVernay's 'Queen Sugar."

The OWN hit family drama which premiered in September 2016, was renewed for a third season on July 26, 2017, and we are sharing five things you should know about the show which has a resonating plot and outstanding performances.

play Queen Sugar

 

1. "Queen Sugar" is an American family drama which was created, directed and executive produced by Ava DuVernay, with Oprah Winfrey serving as an executive producer.

2. The series Follows the life of three siblings, one brother and two sisters, who, with one of the sister's teenage son, move to the heart of Louisiana to claim an inheritance from their recently departed father - an 800-acre sugarcane farm.

play Three siblings - Ralph Angel, Nova and Charley Bordelon return to claim their father's land in "Queen Sugar"

 

3. “Queen Sugar” marks writer and director Ava DuVernay’s first foray into television as a showrunner.

4. The family drama is based on a novel of same name by Natalie Baszile.

play Queen Sugar has been renewed for season 3

 

5. "Queen Sugar" stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Tina Lifford, Omar Dorsey, Dondre Whitfield, Bianca Lawson and Timon Kyle Durrett.

Do you follow “Queen Sugar?” Who is your favourite character?

Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

