Every aspect of Asurf Oluseyi's "Hakkunde" all come together to make it an easy and enjoyable watch.

The movie opens in cinemas today, August 4, 2017, and Pulse Movies has put together five reasons why you should see it.

Here we go;

1. It's a perfect blend of drama and comedy

Seeing the trailer for "Hakkunde," one would anticipate a serious movie preaching self-actualization.

Surprisingly, the movie is packed with powerful messages and at the same time hilarious scenes, especially from Frank Donga and Toyin Aimakhu.

2. Frank Dong and Toyin Aimakhu

Frank Donga and Toyin Aimkahu as Akande and Yewande are easily enough reason for you to see the comedy movie.

Their chemistry elevates the movie from a place of solemnity to a place of joviality.

3. It's refreshing

"Hakkunde" is one of the very few films that convincingly portray the struggle of a job hunting graduate and what they face daily to survive.

How the story is explored makes the movie unique. Quite a long watch, the movie will leave you feeling like you watched something very different.

4. Beautiful shots

With magical shots, "Hakkunde" captures the beauty of the Northern part of Nigeria in a way that would make you want to visit the North.

5. Perfect casting

The casting for "Hakkunde" is a big win, especially with the Northern actors delivering noteworthy performances led by Rahama Sadau as Aisha, Ibrahim Daddy and Maryam Booth as Binta, Ibrahim's sister.

The movie doesn't exactly feature mainstream known actors, but they all do such an amazing job that you find yourself drawn to them.