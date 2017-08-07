Home > Movies >

5 reasons why Funke Akindele's "Jenifa's Diary" shouldn't end now

"Jenifa's Diary" It's not time for Funke Akindele's comedy TV series to end

"Jenifa's Diary" is arguably the most successful media franchise in Nigeria, but that isn't the major reason why we think it isn't time for it to end.

  • Published:
Funke Akindele and Juliana Olayode in "Jenifa's Diary" play

Funke Akindele and Juliana Olayode in "Jenifa's Diary"

Juliana Olayode 5 reasons to love Toyosi of "Jenifa's Diary"
Funke Akindele-Bello Actress talks movies, awards, more on CNN's African Voices [Video]
Funke Akindele Actress is an unrivaled A-List Nollywood star
AMVCA 2017 "Jenifa's Diary" wins Best TV series
Lota Chukwu Actress shares what she loves and hates about Kiki on "Jenifa's Diary"
Funke Akindele Area boys harass cast and crew of 'Jenifa's Diary' on set
AMVCA 2017 Funke Akindele wins Best Actress in a Comedy
Pulse List 5 Nigerian TV series you should be watching
"Jenifa's Diary" Funke Akindele responds to fan's criticism of TV show on Twitter
"Jenifer's Diary" 12 things Juliana Olayode said about exit from "Jenifa's Diary," relationship with Funke Akindele
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Everybody has a favourite TV show, but for some Nigerians, it isn't Funke Akindele's successful TV series, "Jenifa's Diary."

Recently, a follower asked that the actress rest the comedy TV show which stars her as the titular character.

play Funke Akindele won the best actress in a comedy for her role in "Jenifa's Diary" (Instagram/AfricaMagic)

The series is arguably the most successful media franchise, but that isn't the major reason why we think it shouldn't end. At least, for now.

Pulse Movies have put together five reasons why "Jenifa's  Diary" should continue.

1. It is still an interesting watch

"Jenifa's Diary" is still as funny, entertaining and educating as it was the first day it made its debut.

Aside from her Jenifa's bad English and outlandish behaviour, the show uses any given opportunity to educate viewers on topical issues.

Jenifa's Diary season 10 poster play

Jenifa's Diary season 10 poster

(Instagram/FunkeAkindele )

 

2. "Jenifa's Diary" is one of the few shows that are changing with time

In this internet age, people no longer watch TV the way they did in the days of "Checkmate" and Funke Akindele is one of the few who understands this.

"Jenifa's Diary" is one of the view series with numerous avenues by which it can be viewed. It's on AIT, NTA, ROK TV, YouTube and her streaming channel, Sceneone TV.

Its availability is probably the reason why it is currently the most popular TV series in Nigeria.

 

3. It is still winning awards

We understand and agree that awards don't always mean greatness, but, it doesn't still take away the fact that the show is a multiple Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winner.

Lota Chukwu in "Jenifa's Diary" play

Lota Chukwu in "Jenifa's Diary"

 

4. It is still creating stars

Nollywood is currently struggling to create a new crop of A or B- or C-List actors, and TV series like "Tinsel" has in the past, been a means of making them.

With "Jenifa's Diary," Funke Akindele has and is still creating characters that viewers care about and are invested in.

Considering the popularity of the show, actors who play these characters in turn become household names. For instance, Juliana Olayode as Toyosi and Lota Chukwu as Kiki.

Alexx Ekubo and Funke Akindele in season 1 episode 3 of "Jenifa's Diary" play

Alexx Ekubo and Funke Akindele in season 1 episode 3 of "Jenifa's Diary"

 

5. There simply isn't another comedy show to "Jenifa's Diary"

On the big screen, comedy movies are leading the box office. On the small screen, there are not enough comedy series to entertain viewers.

So, why cancel "Jenifa's Diary," which still has a huge following and impact on pop culture for nothing?

Is it time for Jenifa's Diary to end?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 4bullet
2 "Jenifa's Diary" Funke Akindele responds to fan's criticism of TV show...bullet
3 The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 2nd round of battlesbullet

Movies

Game of Thrones vs Power
50 Cent Rapper compares "Power" with "Game of Thrones," says he's coming for BET
Laura Artolachipi
Laura Artolachipi Spanish actress makes debut in Nollywood
Catch Game of Thrones episodes on DStv for the rest of the season. (DStv)
"Game Of Thrones" Don’t miss epic #GoTS7 episodes on DStv
On The Real
"On The Real" Ebonylife is back with season 2 of TV series [Video]