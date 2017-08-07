"Jenifa's Diary" is arguably the most successful media franchise in Nigeria, but that isn't the major reason why we think it isn't time for it to end.
Recently, a follower asked that the actress rest the comedy TV show which stars her as the titular character.
The series is arguably the most successful media franchise, but that isn't the major reason why we think it shouldn't end. At least, for now.
Pulse Movies have put together five reasons why "Jenifa's Diary" should continue.
"Jenifa's Diary" is still as funny, entertaining and educating as it was the first day it made its debut.
Aside from her Jenifa's bad English and outlandish behaviour, the show uses any given opportunity to educate viewers on topical issues.
In this internet age, people no longer watch TV the way they did in the days of "Checkmate" and Funke Akindele is one of the few who understands this.
"Jenifa's Diary" is one of the view series with numerous avenues by which it can be viewed. It's on AIT, NTA, ROK TV, YouTube and her streaming channel, Sceneone TV.
Its availability is probably the reason why it is currently the most popular TV series in Nigeria.
We understand and agree that awards don't always mean greatness, but, it doesn't still take away the fact that the show is a multiple Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winner.
Nollywood is currently struggling to create a new crop of A or B- or C-List actors, and TV series like "Tinsel" has in the past, been a means of making them.
With "Jenifa's Diary," Funke Akindele has and is still creating characters that viewers care about and are invested in.
Considering the popularity of the show, actors who play these characters in turn become household names. For instance, Juliana Olayode as Toyosi and Lota Chukwu as Kiki.
On the big screen, comedy movies are leading the box office. On the small screen, there are not enough comedy series to entertain viewers.
So, why cancel "Jenifa's Diary," which still has a huge following and impact on pop culture for nothing?