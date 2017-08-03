5 Nollywood actors who owned the 'crying' role in the 90s, 2000s

Think of a movie from the 90s or early 2000s that made you cry like a baby, and you will definitely remember an actor's face that killed the tear-jerking scenes.

Pulse Movies have put together five Nollywood actors who have delivered the best cry-faces ever.

Here we go;

1. Nkiru Sylvanus

Effortlessly, the leader of the heartbreaking cry-face ever, the actress was intense and believable in her delivery.

From "Cry For Help" to "Evil Forest," it's probably her running nose or the way her lip quivers as she draws viewers into her crying world that makes her one of the best ever.

2. Hilda Dokubo

Her tears drew viewers into a glass of emotions, as when her baby was made blind in "Hour of Grace" or when she had to say goodbye to her daughter Uli in "Worlds Apart."

Her ability to let out the tears on cue remains one of her greatest skills as an actor.

3. Eucharia Anunobi

"Died Wretched" first comes to mind when it comes to all the crying Eucharia Anunobi has ever done in Nollywood movies.

Her crying scenes always had a powerful effect on the viewers. Add her great diction and you have a dramatic performance.

4. Jim Iyke

It's not as intense as the rest on this list, but Jim Iyke's cry-face was one you couldn't miss in movies.

Maybe because it was usually 70% humorous and 30% intense.

The first movie that comes to mind when it comes to the actor is the romantic drama, "Unforgettable."

5. Chinwe Owoh

The moment filmmakers discovered that the veteran has one of those perfect cry-faces, viewers never got to see her in any role that didn't involve her rolling on the ground, screaming and crying.

Which of these actresses were your favourite cry-faces in the 90s and early 2000s?