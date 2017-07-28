Check out top 15 best blind auditions of The Voice Nigeria season 2

Here's Pulse Movies' list of the top 15 performances from the Blind Auditions.
What better way to prepare for the Battles which kicks off on Sunday, July 30, 2017, than revisiting some of the best performances we saw during the blind auditions.
Weigh in on these selections and also share your favourites.
1. Gerald Agwunobi sings “Some Nights” by Fun and gets Yemi, Timi and Patoranking to turn. He picks Team Timi.
2. Grace Udoh performed “Be without you” by Mary J. Blige which got her a spot on TeamTimi.
3. Sandra Osamor's classical rendition of the National Anthem earned her four turns and a spot on Team Timi.
4. Kendris sang “What a girl wants” by Christina Aguilera. He got all four coaches to turn, but he chose to be on Team Timi.
5. Daniel Diongoli's performance of “Zuchiya daya” by Bez got him four turns. He chose TeamTimi.
6. Olanrewaju Omowa performed ‘That stupid song’ by Bez, and got Yemi Alade to turn for her.
7. Joy Ebiem performed “One Naira” by Waje and got 3 chair turns and a spot on Team Yemi Alade.
8. Annie performed “So Beautiful” by Asa, which got her a turn and a spot on Patoranking's team.
9. Favour Idugbe performed 'Kilon Popping' by Ms Jaie and got all four coaches to turn, but she chose Team Patoranking.
10. Arewa Comfort performed “Let me love you” by Ne-Yo, which got her four turns and a spot on Team Waje.
11. Zorah Julius performed 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande, she got three coaches to turn, but she chose Waje.
12. Chukwuemeka Chike-Ezekpeazu performed “Sugar” by Maroon 5 which got him 2 turns and a spot on Team Patoranking.
WATCH CHUKWUEMEKA'S PERFORMANCE
13. Daniel James sings Luther Vandross’s classic “Here and Now” and lands on Team Waje.
14. Kelvin Audu sings Rihanna’s “Take A Bow” and gets all four Coaches hooked. He chooses Team Timi.
15. Emmanuel Precious performed ‘Survivor’ by Destiny's Child. He got all four coaches to turn, but he chose to be on Team Timi.
15. Wilson Odini's rendition of “Just give me a reason” by Pink got three judges to turn, but, he chose TeamWaje.