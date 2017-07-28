Check out top 15 best blind auditions of The Voice Nigeria season 2

The Voice Nigeria completed its Blind Auditions on Sunday, July 23, 2017, with the judges Patoranking, Yemi Alade, Waje and Timi Dakolo choosing the 48 contestants who will continue in the competition.

What better way to prepare for the Battles which kicks off on Sunday, July 30, 2017, than revisiting some of the best performances we saw during the blind auditions.

Weigh in on these selections and also share your favourites.

1. Gerald Agwunobi sings “Some Nights” by Fun and gets Yemi, Timi and Patoranking to turn. He picks Team Timi.

WATCH GERALD'S PERFORMANCE

2. Grace Udoh performed “Be without you” by Mary J. Blige which got her a spot on TeamTimi.

WATCH UDOH'S PERFORMANCE

3. Sandra Osamor's classical rendition of the National Anthem earned her four turns and a spot on Team Timi.

WATCH SANDRA'S PERFORMANCE

4. Kendris sang “What a girl wants” by Christina Aguilera. He got all four coaches to turn, but he chose to be on Team Timi.

WATCH KENDRIS' PERFORMANCE

5. Daniel Diongoli's performance of “Zuchiya daya” by Bez got him four turns. He chose TeamTimi.

WATCH DANIEL'S PERFORMANCE

6. Olanrewaju Omowa performed ‘That stupid song’ by Bez, and got Yemi Alade to turn for her.

WATCH OMOWA'S PERFORMANCE

7. Joy Ebiem performed “One Naira” by Waje and got 3 chair turns and a spot on Team Yemi Alade.

WATCH JOY'S PERFORMANCE

8. Annie performed “So Beautiful” by Asa, which got her a turn and a spot on Patoranking's team.

WATCH ANNIE'S PERFORMANCE

9. Favour Idugbe performed 'Kilon Popping' by Ms Jaie and got all four coaches to turn, but she chose Team Patoranking.

WATCH FAVOUR'S PERFORMANCE

10. Arewa Comfort performed “Let me love you” by Ne-Yo, which got her four turns and a spot on Team Waje.

WATCH AREWA'S PERFORMANCE

11. Zorah Julius performed 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande, she got three coaches to turn, but she chose Waje.

WATCH ZORAH'S PERFORMANCE

12. Chukwuemeka Chike-Ezekpeazu performed “Sugar” by Maroon 5 which got him 2 turns and a spot on Team Patoranking.

WATCH CHUKWUEMEKA'S PERFORMANCE



13. Daniel James sings Luther Vandross’s classic “Here and Now” and lands on Team Waje.

WATCH DANIEL'S PERFORMANCE

14. Kelvin Audu sings Rihanna’s “Take A Bow” and gets all four Coaches hooked. He chooses Team Timi.

WATCH KELVIN'S PERFORMANCE

15. Emmanuel Precious performed ‘Survivor’ by Destiny's Child. He got all four coaches to turn, but he chose to be on Team Timi.

WATCH EMMANUEL'S PERFORMANCE

15. Wilson Odini's rendition of “Just give me a reason” by Pink got three judges to turn, but, he chose TeamWaje.