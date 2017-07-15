14th edition of AMAA will hold in Lagos State

The pan-African reward system for the motion picture practitioners, African Movie Academy Awards will hold its 2018 edition in Kigal, Rwanda.

The announcement was made by Lydia Forson at the 13th edition which held on July 15, 2017, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, as part of the Lagos at 50 celebrations.

The 2017 nominees were announced on May 13, 2017, at the Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda, with Sambasa Nzeribe, Majid Michel, Richard Mofe-Damijo, "76" and "A Trip to Jamaica" emerging nominees.

Winners from the 2017 AMAA include "Vaya," "76," Angelina Kidjoe among others.

Bayelsa State, Abuja and South Africa are among previous hosts of the award ceremony.