10 best on-set photos of Chacha Eke

Chacha Eke 10 best on-set photos of "The Promise" actress

In celebration of Chacha Eke's birthday, let's take a look at some of her best on-set looks.

Chacha Eke Faani came into limelight after her role in the 2012 Ugezu J Ugezu movie, "The End is Near."

Today, July 17, 2017, is the actress' birthday and in celebration of the talented star, who has the ability to completely disappear into roles, let's take look at some of her best on-set photos.

1. Chacha Eke and Ken Erics on set of "After My Wealth"

play

2. Chacha Eke on set of "Food of Death" with Daniel K Daniel

play

 

3. Chacha Eke and Ken Erics on set of "Power of Destiny"

play

4. Chinwe Owoh and Chacha Eke on set of "Skolastica"

play

5. Joyce Kalu, Chacha Eke and Ken Erics on set of "In-between"

play

 

6. Chacha Eke and Mike Ezuruonye on set

play

7. Zubby Michael and Chacha Eke on set of "Deep Secret"

play

 

9. Chacha Eke and Badaiki Erom Shaggy on set

play

10. Chacha Eke and Zubby Michael on set of "The Promise"

play

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

