Yoye is out with a 8-track Extended Playlist titled "Exciting Times".

The EP mirrors the life of an average Nigerian youth in the bustling energetic environment Lagos poses.

Topics ranging from self confidence, to bitter sweet love, friends and a bit of social commentary, are discussed over fusions of Hip-Hop, Afro-beat, Trap, Rap and Caribbean vibes.

Listen on Soundcloud.