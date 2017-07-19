Home > Mixtapes >

'Vintage' contains 7 masterly crafted beats by DJ Klem

Mixtape DJ Klem - "Vintage(The Beat Tape)"

The DJ presents a collection of 7 masterly crafted beats exploring a wide sonic palette and all produced before 2013.

  • Published:
DJ Klem presents Vintage The Beat Tape play

DJ Klem presents "Vintage -The Beat Tape"

(DJ Klem)

Former Knighthouse producer DJ Klem after a while away has reintroduced himself with this eclectic compilation of instrumentals.

In his typical style, "Vintage" is a collection of 7 masterly crafted beats exploring a wide sonic palette of tracks, all produced before 2013.

With influences ranging from London dubstep to J-dilla's Hip-hop beats,"Vintage" delivers a beautiful listening experience.

Serving as a prelude to two other projects to be released this year, "Vintage" is the perfect way to get reacquainted with the versatile sound of DJ Klem.

You can get "Vintage" here: http://bit.ly/DJKlemVintage or on Klem's Soundcloud page.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

