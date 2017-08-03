Mojeed out with 'In search of higher frequencies' EP

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian rapper Mojeed has released a 6-track extended playlist titled "In Search Of Higher Frequencies" on August 2, 2017.

Three years back, Mojeed released a mixtape titled "The Westernized West African" . He commemorates the three years anniversary of that with this new EP.

Producers on the project include Spax, Focus Ramon, Drill Meister, Balli and Billionea, and Jimoh.

Guest artists featured on the project include TEC of SDC and Tesh Carter.

Listen to "In Search Of Higher Frequencies" EP on Soundcloud.