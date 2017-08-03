Home > Mixtapes >

Mojeed out with 'In search of higher frequencies' EP

EP Mojeed - 'In search of higher frequencies'

Hip Hop act Mojeed armed with good vibes is on a quest to conquer the world in new EP.

Mixtape DJ Mewsic - "The Summervibes Mixtape" (Naija is dancing Vol. 16)
Music Masterkraft, Wizkid - 'Odoo'
EP Edword - "Eden Pieces"
Mixtape Goldkeyz - "Days Before Bloom"
Mr Eazi 'Life is Eazi' ft Phyno, Olamide [ALT video]
Nigerian rapper Mojeed has released a 6-track extended playlist titled "In Search Of Higher Frequencies" on August 2, 2017.

Three years back, Mojeed released a mixtape titled  "The Westernized West African" . He commemorates the three years anniversary of that with this new EP.

Producers on the project include Spax, Focus Ramon, Drill Meister, Balli and Billionea, and Jimoh.

Guest artists featured on the project include TEC of SDC and Tesh Carter.

Listen to  "In Search Of Higher Frequencies" EP on Soundcloud.

