Edword - "Eden Pieces" speaks to your heart and soul

edWORD has shared this piece of music titled 'Ifeloju'.

The song is off his "Eden Pieces" EP.

Edword is a singer/songwriter who has been singing for as long as he can remember.

He honed his skills while in school and has gone on to work with the likes of Bouqui, Nosa, Okey Sokay, Gloria Maduka etc.

Edword's music has a large dose of Soul as the EP reveals. He believes that music should be epic, transcendent and classic. Ed also works as a music producer.

