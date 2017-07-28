Home > Mixtapes >

Edword - "Eden Pieces" speaks to your heart and soul

EP Edword - "Eden Pieces"

Here is a 9-track project by singer Edword released in 2016, whose title suggests everything perfection.

edWORD has shared this piece of music titled 'Ifeloju'.

The song is off his "Eden Pieces" EP.

Edword is a singer/songwriter who has been singing for as long as he can remember.

He honed his skills while in school and has gone on to work with the likes of Bouqui, Nosa, Okey Sokay, Gloria Maduka etc.

Edword's music has a large dose of Soul as the EP reveals. He believes that music should be epic, transcendent and classic. Ed  also works as a music producer.

Get 'Ifeloju' and the EP on Soundcloud.

