Squareball Entertainment's 1da Banton is out with an extended play titled "The Banton EP".

The 10-track set features Timaya, Harrysong and Tim.

Boasting production and engineering credits from Masterkraft, Foster Zeeno, Pimpsbeat, Eddieroll, Doka Shots, Jaga Marqai Mixx and 1da Banton.

"The Banton EP" is a colourful body of work, which showcases the talent and craft of 1da Banton.

Mister Banton skillfully fuses Afro-pop, Reggae and Dancehall music to create on the project.

The extended play is available for streaming and download on Soundcloud, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and other platforms.