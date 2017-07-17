Squareball Entertainment's 1da Banton releases a 10-track body of work that fuses Afro-pop, Reggae and Dancehall music.
Squareball Entertainment's 1da Banton is out with an extended play titled "The Banton EP".
The 10-track set features Timaya, Harrysong and Tim.
Boasting production and engineering credits from Masterkraft, Foster Zeeno, Pimpsbeat, Eddieroll, Doka Shots, Jaga Marqai Mixx and 1da Banton.
"The Banton EP" is a colourful body of work, which showcases the talent and craft of 1da Banton.
Mister Banton skillfully fuses Afro-pop, Reggae and Dancehall music to create on the project.
The extended play is available for streaming and download on Soundcloud, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and other platforms.