Squareball Entertainment's 1da Banton releases a 10-track body of work that fuses Afro-pop, Reggae and Dancehall music.

  • Published:
Squareball Entertainment's 1da Banton is out with an extended play titled "The Banton EP".

The 10-track set features TimayaHarrysong and Tim.

1da Banton's  "The Banton" EP tracklist play

1da Banton's  "The Banton" EP tracklist

(Squareball Entertainment)

 

Boasting production and engineering credits from Masterkraft, Foster Zeeno, Pimpsbeat, Eddieroll, Doka Shots, Jaga Marqai Mixx and 1da Banton.

"The Banton EP" is a colourful body of work, which showcases the talent and craft of 1da Banton.

Mister Banton skillfully fuses Afro-pop, Reggae and Dancehall music to create on the project.

The extended play is available for streaming and download on Soundcloud, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and other platforms.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

