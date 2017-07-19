Home > Men's Health >

​This YouTube star lets best friend "try" her boyfriend's penis

​This YouTube star lets best friend "try" her boyfriend's penis

The vlogger recorded plenty of the lead up to the threesome and the aftermath.

YouTube star Lena Nersesian has taken her friendship to a new level.

Known to her 900,000 followers as Lena the Plug, she let her best friend “try” her boyfriend’s penis and made a whole video about it. While the clip was published in January, it’s just now making its way to the storied gossip streets of the New York Post.

Nersesian figured that since her friend Emily knew everything about her sex life with her boyfriend Adam, she may as well just have sex with him, too. “Friends tell each other everything,” Nersessian said in the video, “So Emily has seen pictures of Adam’s dick, she knows all about our sex life, I tell her everything. And now, I don’t have to tell her, she can just try his penis.”

The girls then invite Adam to the bed, where he talks about the pending experience before they all have a threesome off-camera. The camera then returns to a “destroyed” bed for everyone to talk about what just went down.

“That was probably one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Adam says, probably much to your envy. Lena also reveals that Emily “definitely called Adam ‘daddy,’” adding a whole nother kink to the situation. For her part, Emily mostly rolls around, apparently pantless, and giggling, having apparently enjoyed the romp. Lena then goes on to promise she’ll release a sextape if she gets 1 million subscribers.

Watch the full salacious video below. And if you're looking to have your own threesome, here's some advice from a bisexual woman.

