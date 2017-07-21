Home > Men's Health >

​You won't believe John Cena's daily shaving routine

​You won't believe John Cena's daily shaving routine

The WWE star revealed he does a full-body man-scape that takes longer than most guys' entire morning routine​.

For most guys, a morning routine including showering, shaving, hair-styling and getting dressed maybe clocks in at 20 minutes.

But John Cena? We could probably get through the WWE superstar's Wikipedia page at least two times through before he finishes his daily shaving routine. As he revealed to PeopleStyle, Cena devotes up to an hour a day getting "completely man-scaped from head to toe." Who has time for that?

“I’m completely man-scaped from head to toe — from the ears down — so that takes a bit of time,” Cena told PeopleStyle, “I’m constantly trying to stay up on fine lines in my skin and that stuff, so I’m a lot more grooming-centric than you would realize. My routine is a lot more than you would think — I’d say it’s a strong 7 ½ out of 10.”

Why though? Apparently, Cena got fully on the manscape train as a teenager, when he started competing in bodybuilding contests. "The first time you manscape yourself and it starts to grow back, it is so uncomfortable, so I just kept doing it,” he said. According to the article, Cena goes through a minimum of six tubes of shaving cream a month. Do you even remember the last time you bought a tube of shaving cream?

So while we balk at this insane grooming revelation, there's no denying the 40-year-old looks good and is damn strong. Just a tip, he didn't get to where he is today using the machines.

