Demi Bagby can make a workout out of anything.

After hitting an extremely low point, the 16-year-old Instagram star chose to dedicate herself to fitness.

“Two years ago I broke my lower back severely injuring myself. I was very close to having serious permanent back problems or even becoming paralyzed. I was told I would never do hard core training again, and that I pretty much wouldn't be able to to the things I do now,” the athlete wrote on Instagram last year.

In an interview with Fringe Sport, she explained how she found CrossFit during her recovery.

“I saw videos of people online doing CrossFit, and calisthenics, and all these fun kind of workouts, and I told myself if I was ever able to walk again that I'd be determined to live it everyday, and just learn new things everyday,” she said. “Once I started to walk again, and I was able to start training for the first time, I was dedicated, and I had a passion to keep being healthy and fit all the time, and learn new things.”

Demi certainly keeps fit at all times. She shares the extreme locations of her workouts on Instagram with her over 250,000 followers —posting videos of herself doing things like running out of the car at a stop light to do flips, backflip burpees on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, squats and clapping pushups by the pool, and walking hand stands while grocery shopping. She also seems to never pass up an opportunity to climb something, showing off her skills on streetlights, rock walls and buildings.

Never failing to incorporate a workout into her every day life has paid off for Demi who last year ranked 23rd worldwide in her age division in the CrossFit Games, after being told not long before that she might never walk again.