​You will gag when you see this 50-year-old cyst being popped

There are disgusting videos of blackhead removals, and then there are Dr. Sandra Lee's pimple-popping videos.

"Dr. Pimple Popper," as Lee is better known, has struck again, and this might be her grossest video to date. Which, as you'll know if you've ever watched any of her pimple-popping videos on YouTube, is a big statement. Her latest victim? A 50-year-old epidermoid cyst.

Prepare, folks, because this is when it starts getting gross. The video starts out harmless enough. Dr. Pimple Popper makes a neat incision down the middle of the massive lump, which appears to have the shape of a baby's face. Then Dr. Pimple Popper starts to squeeze the cyst, and suddenly a disgusting, gray, sludge-like substance, which the doctor describes with colorful terms such as "cheesy" and "chocolate pudding" starts oozing out. And it doesn't stop coming out for a seeming eternity.

The video of the cyst removal, which spans just over 35 minutes, provides a details on the procedure through captions. According to the video, the cyst, has been growing with the patient for the past 50 years, since the patient was five years old. The video captions explain that these particular types of cysts are typically harmless unless they become infected or inflamed. In the case of this particular patient, the cyst had not been causing any problems until very recently, when the patient was struck by their uncle's bull.

While many of these videos are mesmerizing to watch, definitely don't try any of Dr. Pimple Popper's techniques at home. Instead, follow this gameplan for achieving healthy, clear skin without making yourself gag.