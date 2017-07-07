Home > Men's Health >

Wearing this might ruin your chances of getting a date

A dating app reveals the most common qualities of least-swiped guys.

Your style may impact your ability to get a date—and cargo shorts top the list, according to new data from Hater, a dating app that matches you with singletons who despise the same things as you.

To dig into the data, Hater divided their male users by the most attractive 10 percent, or those who received the most right swipes, and the least attractive 10 percent, meaning they were swiped left the most, reports Mashable.

Keep in mind that “attractive” just means that their overall profile was intriguing (but we’re sure physical appearance plays a significant role in that).

The guys in the lowest 10 percent were fond of cargo shorts (and long shorts, for that matter), anime, Pokémon Go, and Windows OS. We wish we could defend these valiant suitors, but the only type of windows you should be using are the kind you look out of.

Guys in the top 10 percent were really into PBR (because of course they were), superfoods, Serial podcast, and staying at Airbnbs.

As for what’s in their closets? V-neck sweaters, skinny jeans, and J. Crew.

Our take: You don’t necessarily need to go out and buy tight-fitting pants to find the right girl for you (but we must admit, every man should own these nine pieces of clothing).

If you think your profile could use an upgrade, and you’re not particularly attached to what’s in your closet, it might be time to ditch the cargo shorts. But there’s also no harm in just being yourself, either. Confidence goes a lone way, and the right woman will be waiting to swipe right—cargo shorts, Naruto, Windows OS and all.

