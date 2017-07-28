Home > Men's Health >

Viral Tinder duo meets for first time on live TV

Viral Tinder duo meets for first time on live TV after 3 years of messaging

Whatever your intentions are, Tinder works best when you don’t take it too seriously.

Speaking from personal experience, all the best dates I’ve had started with me messaging the dumbest thing I could think of or just generally clowning around. Only time will tell what happens to this viral Tinder duo, but it’s clear their shenanigans have already led to one hell of a time.

Two people who messaged intermittently on Tinder for three years without actually meeting finally saw each other’s faces IRL on live TV. Michelle and Josh, two Kent State students, had a running gag of making excuses for delayed responses that began in November 2014 and continued through July of this year.

 

Josh tweeted out that screenshot of their conversation earlier this month, which consisted of only 10 messages over the course of three years, and saw it blow up with more than 34,000 retweets and 103,000 likes. Today, Good Morning America finally put them in the same room.

Of course, the whole thing was kind of awkward, with the two sharing a hug and Josh “blushing like crazy.” They both sounded nervous as hell in the post-meeting interview, but they do look smitten with each other. Here’s to hoping they get more comfortable around each other during their first date, a trip to Hawaii that Tinder itself has agreed to pick up the bill for.

