Upgrade your standard Quesadilla with this spicy alternative

Cheese, zucchini, and a tortilla are the only ingredients you’ll need.

When you need a hot, cheesy snack in a pinch, this spicy quesadilla will do the trick.

A healthier version of the standard cheese quesadilla, it incorporates zucchini slices and swaps out a white flour tortilla for a wheat one, so you can satisfy your cravings with less than 200 calories.

What You Need:

  • 1/2 zucchini, thinly sliced

  • 1 wheat tortilla

  • Shredded jalapeño jack cheese

How to Make It:

  1. Cut 1/2 zucchini into very thin discs.

  2. Warm a wheat tortilla in a skillet over medium heat. Flip it, and cover half with the zucchini and some shredded jalapeno jack cheese. Fold it in half and cook, turning once, until toasty brown. Cut into wedges and serve with salsa.

Makes 1 quesadilla.

Per serving: 173 calories, 9g protein, 24g carbs (3g fiber), 7g fat

