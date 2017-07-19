This pregnant model's six-pack is blowing everyone's mind

Maintaining a six pack is no small feat. It takes a dedication to your core, in combination with a proper diet.

However, while it's hard enough for the regular Joe to sculpt his stomach, it's surely more difficult for a pregnant woman to carve her torso, especially after carrying a child for months and months.

That hasn't stopped Instagram fitness model Sarah Stage from pulling it off, though. Stage, who has a following of over two million people on the social media platform, regularly posts exercise videos on her account, and photos showing off her toned body.

That stomach is in serious shape. And, believe it or not, she has it while six months pregnant.

"Good morning little baby," she wrote in the caption. "#HumpDay #BumpDay #24weekspregnant #6monthspregnant"

Understandably, her followers have been blown away by her baby bod, which, as you can see in this video, she's achieved with a tireless commitment to core exercises like crunches, planks, and more.

"You're killing pregnancy!!" wrote one user. "You and your baby are healthier than most pregnant women."

"2/3 of the way there!" said another. "Congratulations!! Ur so beautiful and your body is obviously very well taken care of."

Amazingly enough, this isn't the first time she's done it, either. In 2015, Stage saw a pregnancy through with a similarly cut physique, drawing the ire of some who felt that her appearance and fitness regimen were unhealthy for a pregnant woman.

However, Stage successfully gave birth to her first boy, and she maintains that her doctor has approved her active lifestyle.

"Baby is perfectly fine in my tummy nice and safe while I work out," she wrote in a recent caption. "My doctor has given me the OK to continue exercising while pregnant but if you're expecting please check with your dr. first since everyone is different."