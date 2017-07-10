Home > Men's Health >

This man took a chance on Twitter—Now, he's married

Odd Enough This man took a chance by answering a woman's date request on Twitter—Now, they're married

For Llia Apostolou, what started as a date request via the social media platform has now turned into real-life wedding bells.

  • Published:
play

Odd Enough This guy’s blistering burns show why you shouldn’t handle some fruits outside
Guy Smarts Men are still ‘pulling out’ during sex—Here’s why that might be a problem
Relationships and Sex ​The societal implications of sex robots have sparked a fascinating debate
Health Tips How you’re sleeping might be giving you Alzheimer’s
Fitness and Weight Loss The one move that will make your triceps bigger
Guy Smarts This South Korean hangover cure claims it will save your morning
Odd Enough This video of a man eating a carolina reaper pepper is what pain is made out of
Relationships and Sex Why makeup sex might not be as effective as you think
Sex & Relationships The easiest thing you can do to have more sex this summer
Guy Smarts How the ultimate Men's Health dog tracks down missing persons
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There's no doubt that Twitter has a history of helping people find the love of their lives.

Just take it from this guy who made a deal with Wendy's for a year of free chicken nuggets.

For Llia Apostolou, what started as a date request via the social media platform has now turned into real-life wedding bells.

In July of 2014, Apostolou ironically used Twitter to find a date to her sister's wedding, offering "bonus points" to any guy that could also secure a temporary baby. Of the thousands of likes the tweet received, the post caught the attention of Phil Gibson, a stranger who enthusiastically agreed to Apostolou's request.

 

Following the initial tweet, Apostolou and Gibson discussed details of the date, with Gibson already making plans to meet the parents.

 

 

While the pair's plans to meet at the altar ultimately fell through, the two actually set a time to meet that same week. Three years later, Apostolou tweeted that she and Gibson had indeed tied the not, later assuring that it was not a part of a Twitter prank. Both Apostolou and Gibson received support from fellow Twitter users, some going so far as to call it "romantic." Maybe we've just been looking for love in all the wrong places.

 

 

 

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Relationships and Sex Why makeup sex might not be as effective as you thinkbullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss Make like a scorpion and do the pushup that...bullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss The one move that will make your triceps biggerbullet

Men's Health

Odd Enough Someone made a snortable chocolate and everyone’s freaking out
Odd Enough This guy’s blistering burns show why you shouldn’t handle some fruits outside
Makeup sex is not all the solution after a fight.
Guy Smarts Men are still ‘pulling out’ during sex—Here’s why that might be a problem
Health Tips How you’re sleeping might be giving you Alzheimer’s