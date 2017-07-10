This man took a chance on Twitter—Now, he's married

There's no doubt that Twitter has a history of helping people find the love of their lives.

Just take it from this guy who made a deal with Wendy's for a year of free chicken nuggets.

For Llia Apostolou, what started as a date request via the social media platform has now turned into real-life wedding bells.

In July of 2014, Apostolou ironically used Twitter to find a date to her sister's wedding, offering "bonus points" to any guy that could also secure a temporary baby. Of the thousands of likes the tweet received, the post caught the attention of Phil Gibson, a stranger who enthusiastically agreed to Apostolou's request.

Are you a man? Can I borrow you for a wedding next weekend? Bonus points if you can source a baby that I can pretend is mine too. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Following the initial tweet, Apostolou and Gibson discussed details of the date, with Gibson already making plans to meet the parents.

@philgibson01 See you at the altar. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@Llia My Grandma already wants to meet you. — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

While the pair's plans to meet at the altar ultimately fell through, the two actually set a time to meet that same week. Three years later, Apostolou tweeted that she and Gibson had indeed tied the not, later assuring that it was not a part of a Twitter prank. Both Apostolou and Gibson received support from fellow Twitter users, some going so far as to call it "romantic." Maybe we've just been looking for love in all the wrong places.

Almost exactly three years later, I can say... Reader, I married him. 😎 https://t.co/4Gldzbbsw2 — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Should clarify, we didn't go to that wedding together (it was my sister's, imagine!) but Phil & I did meet IRL for the 1st time that week 👍 — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Did it! Here's me and my wife @Llia on the way back from the registry office. https://t.co/Q117Rx1XE2 — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0