This man’s checked luggage consisted of a single beer can

While most people tend to overpack for their flights, this Aussie did the complete opposite and took packing light to a whole new level.

On July 8, a guy known only by the name of Dean, boarded a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Perth, checking only a can of beer (or more specifically, a can of Emu Export lager) just to see if he could.

“One of my mates works at the airport, and he and I were wondering what I could check as luggage and get away with—a single deodorant can was another idea—but the Export can was way more iconic so I went with that,” he told Unilad.

The beer was sent off to be loaded with the rest of the luggage flying on flight QF777, although Dean did face some trouble getting it to register as a bag at the automated check-in counter. He eventually got it through, but wasn’t 100 percent sure it would make the four-hour flight unscathed, saying that he half thought someone would have chugged it. If that were the case, Dean said he would have filed a lost luggage report.

But the lager emerged victorious, and was even the first item on the baggage claim conveyor belt.

“Sure enough there she was, alone on the carousel proudly making her way around,” he said.

Dean considered cracking his Emu Export open right away in celebration, but then decided to wait until it was cold, an idea that was probably for the best.

We’re not sure how it would have tasted, but cheers to the airport staff who let it through in the first place. You guys are the real MVPs.