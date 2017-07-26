Home > Men's Health >

This man lost over 200 pounds in order to join the army

This man lost over 200 pounds in order to join the army

In 14 months William Guinn Jr. shed nearly half his body weight, enough to enlist.

William Guinn Jr. had a childhood dream of joining the United States Army, but there was a major barrier to entry: his weight.

Guinn decided that he wasn’t going to let the Army’s weight limit stand in his way and has lost over 200 pounds in his quest to join the military. A major reason for his motivation was to follow in his grandparents’ footsteps, KTAB in Texas reports.

The married father-of-four was sworn in to the Army in Dallas earlier this month, and explained to a local news outlet that he had a revelation in February 2016, realizing he had grown tired of being overweight. He then committed to working out with trainers and hitting the gym at Planet Fitness six days a week, in order to shed weight from his 456-pound frame. He also ate healthy foods and sought the advice of a nutritionist in order to achieve his goals. 

In 14 months he shed nearly half his body weight, enough to enlist. It took incredible dedication — the outlet reports that Guinn would sometimes follow his a two-hour gym session with an hour-long run.

play

 

“It can be done and yes for those that didn[']t know [I was] trying to [get into the] military,” he wrote in a public post on Facebook. “[It] will be a great start for my career and to push [myself] harder than ever before. I will graduate from basic and M.I.T and start my career.”

As far as his body, he admits on Facebook, “I do see a change.”

