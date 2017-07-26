Home > Men's Health >

​This man has a six-pack, a full head of hair, and older

Fitness ​This man has a six-pack, a full head of hair, and is somehow way older than you think

How old would you guess that Tan, who boasts a six-pack and a full, colorful head of hair, is?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Health Tips ​How drinking moderately, not smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight can add 11 years to your life
Health Tips The scary way snoring can tank your brain
Guy Smarts Texas is now letting you openly carry a sword and the Internet is freaking out
Weight Loss This man lost over 200 pounds in order to join the army
Sex & Relationship Here's why Rashida Jones wants you to talk about porn
Health Tips Coffee recalled for containing hidden ingredient similar to erectile dysfunction drug
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The latest object of the Internet's fascination is a fit Singaporean male model.

When we put it like that, it's not exactly the most surprising thing in the world to read, is it? However, there's a twist. The man, Chuando Tan, is shocking everyone because of just how young and cut he's looking at his age.

How old would you guess that Tan, who boasts a six-pack and a full, colorful head of hair, is? It's hard to say; in some photos, he doesn't appear to look much older than 25. As it turns out, though, you have to double that number to arrive at the correct answer; that's right, Tan is a 50-year-old man.

A post shared by CHUANDO (@chuando_chuandoandfrey) on

A former pop star who nows doubles as a photographer to supplement his modeling career, Tan cites regular work-outs, and the "habit of not bathing late at night or early in the morning" as his secrets to keeping his appearance so youthful, per the Daily Mail.

That's likely far from the full story of how exactly Tan is able to maintain his sprightly visage, though. If you're already living the way of Tan, but still feel like you could stand to look younger, try a high-intensity interval training workout.

A recent study found that HIIT provides cellular benefits that may reverse aging when you do it at least three times a week. Watch the video above to learn a HIIT exercise you implement in your workout today.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts OJ Simpson may not be paroled because of masturbationbullet
2 Health Tips ​How drinking moderately, not smoking, and maintaining a...bullet
3 Guy Smarts Texas is now letting you openly carry a sword and the...bullet

Men's Health

Odd Enough ​​Chris Hemsworth tells us why weightlifting wasn’t enough for Thor’s physique
Odd Enough This pickle company has made a delicious Bloody Mary mix for you out of their food scraps
charred green beans
Guy Smarts These green beans make the perfect side dish
Odd Enough Passenger records his Uber driver getting a blowjob from "a random prostitute"