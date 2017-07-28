Home > Men's Health >

This Facebook group records women during their "walk of shame"

Guy Smarts This controversial Facebook group invasively records women during their "walk of shame"

The group is littered with photos of half-naked people wandering around the resort or just completely passed out.

  • Published:
The party culture at Magaluf—a popular vacation destination in Majorca, Spain, which is known for its cheap booze and general debauchery—has spawned a controversial and invasive Facebook group.

The group, named Maga Walk of Shame, gleefully archives the morning-afters for many women who are vacationing at the resort, capturing them in a vulnerable state as they try and peacefully make their way back to their hotel room.

The videos, which are archived here, feature obnoxious cameramen acting as amateur paparazzi, accosting women who are, frankly, just trying to enjoy their vacation.

"And blokes wonder why girls hate 'em," said a commenter on one video. "F*cking idiots, no need for that shit."

On top of that, the group is littered with photos of half-naked people wandering around the resort or just completely passed out. The page's defenders argue that it's all in good fun.

"If you're going to go to Magaluf, expect to be on it," an anonymous Magaluf employee told The Daily Star."None of the girls seem to mind and mostly just have a laugh along with it."

But a quick glance at its content makes you wonder whose idea of fun this is. Do the cameras really need to come out just to embarrass a bunch of strangers trying to relax, unwind, and cut loose?

Our take? There's nothing wrong with having a wild night on your vacation, and it's certainly nothing you should be shamed for. However, if you'd like to skip this resort scene altogether, we wouldn't blame you. Find a vacation destination that won't leave you feeling hungover the next day.

