Don’t you love nice round numbers? For instance, experts say you should eat 30 grams of protein in order to maximize muscle synthesis and help you stay full for longer.

You know what else is round? Meatballs. What’s more, each one of these meatballs has 10 grams of protein. Which means if you eat three you’ve hit your magic number 30.

Plus, you manage to sneak in some vegetables.

And, to that point, feel free to swap out the kale and spinach combo for any other dark leafy green you’re currently not eating enough of: Swiss chard, mustard greens, watercress—heck even the tops from a bunch of beets will work.

You can thank Spoon University for collaborating with us on this awesome recipe. Thank you, Spoon University.

Protein-Loaded Kale Quinoa Meat Bombs

What You’ll Need:

1 lb. extra lean ground turkey

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

1 cup finely chopped kale (or swiss chard, mustard greens, watercress, or another leafy green)

1 cup finely chopped spinach (or swiss chard, mustard greens, watercress, or another leafy green)

1 jalapeño, finely chopped

1 tsp finely chopped chives

3 large eggs

2 tsp tomato paste

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 tsp crushed chili flakes

1 cup quinoa, cooked

1 Tbsp butter

How to Make It:

1. In a large bowl, combine the turkey, garlic, onion, kale, spinach, jalapeno, chives, eggs, tomato paste, breadcrumbs, chili powder, chili flakes, and quinoa. Add a big pinch each of salt and pepper. Using your hands, mix well and form into small meatballs.

2. In a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. When the butter begins to sizzle, add the meatballs. Cook, turning occasionally, until browned, about 6 minutes on each side, lowering the temperature if needed if they begin to brown too quickly.

3. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Makes 14 meatballs.

Per meatball: 91 calories, 10g protein, 9g carbs (1g fiber), 2g fat