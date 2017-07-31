Home > Men's Health >

Wrap salty strips of prosciutto around sweet, juicy melon slices for an easy, tasty mid-afternoon snack that only requires three ingredients.

  Published:
play

Eating your meat and your fruit separately? Rookie mistake.

Next time your fridge is stocked with cantaloupe and ham, try combining the two for the best of both worlds.

Wrap salty strips of prosciutto around sweet, juicy melon slices for an easy, tasty mid-afternoon snack that only requires three ingredients.

What You Need:

  • Prosciutto

  • Cantaloupe

  • Cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It:

 

Cut up as much cantaloupe as you'd like into slices, wrap a strip of prosciutto around each, and top with cracked black pepper.

Per wrapped slice: 88 calories, 5g protein, 15g carbs (1g fiber), 2g fat

